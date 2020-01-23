Auckland birthday weekend: how to avoid queues

If you’re leaving Auckland and you’re not in the car yet – it’s probably too late to avoid the traffic now.

If you don’t want to spend a large part of Auckland’s birthday holiday sitting in traffic, a new tool has been introduced to help those leaving for the long weekend.

Motorists can determine exactly which hours are usually the quietest and, therefore, the best time to hit the road or – more importantly – which hours are the busiest and should be avoided at all costs.

The Holiday Journeys card was published by the NZ Transport Agency.

“Plan your trips in advance using our Holiday Journeys map. It shows expected traffic flows based on travel habits from previous years.”

Anyone traveling from Auckland to Puhoi and Wellsford today would be best to avoid the roads between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. when congestion is expected to be heaviest.

But even hitting the road between 11h and 20h will make you back off, because the map shows that the area is “occupied” during this period.

At 11:30 a.m., motorists were reporting queues starting to build in Warkworth.

People preparing to head north tomorrow will have to get up early to avoid the traffic jams scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Peak traffic should be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Coming home on Monday can be an unwanted mission if you choose to return at any time after 9:30 a.m.

The heaviest traffic should last several hours – from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The interactive map also includes travel and traffic times for those heading to Northland and the Bay of Plenty and Waikato areas.

Upon returning to Auckland, anyone traveling to this evening’s Black Caps cricket match against India at Eden Park is encouraged to consider using public transportation to and from the match.

WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR HOT, HOT, HOT

With the hot weather forecast throughout the weekend, don’t forget to slide, slop, slap and wrap! 🧴 ☀️

The UV index will be high to extreme in most of New Zealand in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/2SNFLLt1Mf

– NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 23, 2020

Weather wise, the weather should be mostly sunny and very hot on weekends and the weather authorities will remind people of the basic rules when they are in the sun: “Slip slop, slap and wrap”.

High temperatures between the mid-late 1920s and early 1930s are forecast for parts of the North Island over the weekend.

Niwa Weather says the UV index will be “high to extreme” in most of New Zealand over the next few days.

According to WeatherWatch, today’s morning clouds over parts of the North Island, including Auckland in particular, will give way to generally calm weather.

Tomorrow, the sunny conditions will again be dominant for the North Island – but there will be clouds in the morning for the western regions.

In the South Island, there will be heavy rains in the morning for the Southwest regions; but these will turn into a strange shower before dissipating later in the evening.

Otago residents can also expect a mostly cloudy day tomorrow, with the exception of the strange shower.

MetService predicts low clouds or fog in parts of the North Island on Sunday morning, but otherwise it is mostly sunny.

On Monday, people planning to stay in Auckland can expect a partly cloudy day with southwest breezes and a high temperature of 27 ° C.

