Auckland CBD traffic chaos: Forty minutes to get out of the side street – News

Auckland office workers spent up to 40 minutes in traffic yesterday exiting a busy street due to work at CBD.

“It was a nightmare,” said Niva Retimanu, a Newstalk ZB reader.

She spent 38 minutes in the morning commuting from her job at NZME in Victoria St, a distance of a few hundred meters along Graham St.

It was the first day of a new traffic management facility on the loop road that runs along Hardinge and Graham St – home to several large businesses, an NZ Post mail pickup base and a resource and service center. consent to build the Auckland Council.

“The traffic was not moving and was moving from bumper to bumper. People were getting hot enough. Some people were leaving Ubers and headed for their destination,” she said.

Newstalk reporter Michael Sergel left work at 1 p.m. and took 33 minutes to reach Victoria St. What is normally a 15-minute drive from Grafton for Sergel took an hour and included three sets of roadworks for the Victoria St bike path, the City Rail Link and the Karangahape Rd improvement. It also hit tree work on the way home.

Another Newstalk ZB reporter Jenny Wood spent 40 minutes traveling to Victoria St but was philosophical about the delay.

“They have to do this job,” she said.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannan said the problem was due to the lights at the intersection of Victoria and Nelson Sts, a short distance from Graham St.

“We have changed the phasing of traffic at Nelson St to give more priority to people traveling on Victoria Street. We continue to monitor it today, but we are reasonably confident that we are above that,” said Hannan.

Construction of the $ 5.3 million Victoria Street bike path between Beaumont and Nelson Sts, and possible resurfacing of Victoria Street West, started just before Christmas and is expected to be completed. in mid-2020.

According to the AT website, there are 38 sets of road closures related to roadworks in the downtown area during the summer. Three other closings are planned for the end of the year.

Roadworks are causing headaches for motorists after the summer vacation who found the city littered with road cones.

Hannan said the contractors who build the Victoria Street bike path work six days a week and some Sundays. There will be a team working tomorrow on Waitangi Day, one by day and one by night, he said.

A rough schedule defined by AT for the works along the west-east arterial road in the city divided the construction into three stages.

The first stage is signaled from the end of December 2019 to the end of February 2020 and includes the installation of the cycle path, new bus stops, the upgrading of curbs, trails, level crossings, drainage, traffic lights traffic and public lighting.

Eight trees will also be removed or moved and replaced with new trees. The second stage will start at the end of February 2020 and will involve resurfacing the road and will require night work. The third stage is ambiguously designated as starting “approximately 6 weeks after the end of the second stage” and involved the application of the colored surface on the cycle path and the installation of its concrete separators.

However, the duration of Stage 2 is not entirely clear, so Stage 3 can begin.

Automobile Association infrastructure consultant Barney Irvine said the Victoria Street bike path was another contributor to “a period of massive and relentless disruption to CBD traffic.”

“Victoria St’s work will be yet another source of pain for anyone who has to drive regularly through CBD. At the moment, it feels like there is no escape: no matter which way you turn, there is another set of roadworks that is holding you up.

“A lot of changes will be important for the city, so it’s often a case [of eggs] that have to be cracked to make the omelet – but that doesn’t mean that the TA has all the latitude. a much better job “of being clear with the public about what is going to happen. “

Significant changes to the street landscape include the permanent closure of access to Wellesley Street West from Victoria Street West.

This means that there will be no more right or left turns on Victoria Street to enter and exit the city from the intersection of Halsey Street. The existing traffic lanes at the Halsey / Victoria / Wellesley intersection will also be removed. Speed ​​tables, which are described as long retarders, will be added to the entrances to the Dock Street and Graham St. platforms. Fourteen streets along Victoria Park will also be removed.

Auckland Councilor for Waitematā and Gulf Ward Pippa Coom said the Victoria Street bike path is essential for connecting the existing CBD bicycle network together.

“We have to connect Franklin Rd to downtown. This has been planned for a long time and construction is unfortunate, with so many projects converging at the same time. ”

Barbara Cuthbert of Bike Auckland said the bike path’s mid-2020 completion date was actually “incredibly fast”.

“If scheduled to be completed in mid-2020, it will be one of the fastest projects ever delivered by AT,” said Cuthbert.

Downer Construction, who is undertaking the project, informed residents and business owners along Victoria Street West that most of the work would be done between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 pm – “however, some night work will be required”.

Auckland Transport received 324 bids on the design of the cycle path via a public consultation in 2017 and found 61% of “overall support for the project” and 46% of “general opposition”. However, the majority of these submissions were from cyclists – with only 9 percent of bidders indicating “I would never ride a bicycle”.

