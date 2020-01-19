Hawke’s Bay United got their first blood, but that only prompted Auckland City FC to return with more venom as visitors succumbed to their third trotting defeat in the National League campaign summer.

Player / co-coach Bill Robertson clarified Thirsty Whale Bay United’s intentions with a header after hanging on to a Liam Schofield cornerkick in the 32nd minute but slipped to 2-1 at halftime before losing 4-2 during week 10 of the Sunday in Auckland.

But Kiwitea Street came to life three minutes later when the referee concluded that Bay forward Ihaia Delaney had manipulated the ball into a defensive wall following a free kick. Myer Bevan hastened to break the ball past goalkeeper Ruben Parker Hanks to reach level 1.

READ MORE:

• Live A-League football updates: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar

• Football: Undefeated A-League of Wellington Phoenix ends with defeat against Brisbane Roar

• Live League A football updates: Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers

• Football: New record falls as Liverpool continues to walk

That only added to a frantic four-minute spell with Auckland skipper Angel Berlanga who pushed the Blues 2-1 in the 37th minute.

However, the Bay had equalized 2-all in the last signing and Angus Kilkolly, a boy of the house, in a counter attack after Sho Goto relayed an intercepted pass from the right flank shortly after the resumption of the Game.

Bevan claimed his double against the end of the game, catching Bay’s defense on the jump to push the ball past Hanks for a 3-2 lead in the 65th minute.

Cam Howieson, “with a screamer,” according to Auckland City FC’s Twitter feed, put the game to bed in the 90th minute, although co-coach Chris Greatholder said that Bay United had pushed it very high. looking for an equalizer to concede.

“Yes, the result doesn’t show the real picture at the end of the day, unfortunately, but that’s how our season has been a bit,” lamented Greatholder after Bay United lost 4-0 to the Wellington team on the road in the previous tower and 2-1 outside the Hamilton Wanderers.

He said the penalty kick was, as always, a referee’s call, but that should not affect Bay United’s inability to win.

Hawke’s Bay United player / co-coach Bill Robertson (right) gave the perfect start with the first goal, but Auckland City came away with the win. Photo / Photosport

Greatholder felt that his men had given a very good account of themselves with intensity, even when they were not in possession, to create many opportunities but without scoring more goals against a franchise which he considered the best he has encountered in his 15 years as Prime Minister. The depth on the bench in Auckland City said as much about their campaign and their commitment.

“We have to stop talking about it and do the business now, I guess,” he said before welcoming the Wellington Phoenix Reserves to Park Island, Napier, Sunday next week. “We were unlucky, but I don’t want to play the bloody story because we have to go get wins now.”

Bay United’s flight from Eskview HB Regional Airport has been delayed, Greatholder is suspected, due to the impact of a bird this morning.

They went to the scene at 3:00 p.m. and asked the arbitrator for an extension, but it was refused.

“We were fine and reduced the warm-up time, but all of that had no impact on the game because we were ready to go.”

In other weekend games, Tasman United beat Southern United 5-0, Eastern Suburbs beat Christchurch United 6-1, Hamilton Wanderers dominated Team Wellington 1-0, Waitakere United beat Wellington Phoenix Reserves 4 -3.

.