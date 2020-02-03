Auckland Council President and CEO steps down from $ 698,000 for new position

Auckland Council CEO Stephen Town quits his $ 698,000 job several months before his contract expires in December of this year.

The city leaves after nearly seven years for a job in the education sector, sources say.

Town told the Herald that he had given five months notice of his resignation to the board today and that he will be leaving in late June. More announcements will follow tomorrow, he said.

In June 2018, the council extended the city’s five-year term by two years. At the time, Mayor Phil Goff said the extension reflected the stable leadership he had provided and the steps he had taken to create a more profitable and client-focused board.

Town took a low-key, no-nonsense approach as general manager, but was a powerful back office operator whose influence spread across the board group.

Prior to joining the Auckland council, Town was the northern regional director of the NZ Transport Agency for four years, and before that, general manager of the Tauranga city council for eight years.

The board had already started the recruitment process to replace Town, but could advance the process with news of his early departure, a board source said.

Matthew Walker, the group’s chief financial officer, resigned from the Wellington NZ Transport Agency last month. He leaves at Easter.

.