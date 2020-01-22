Auckland criminal chooses the wrong house to abandon the house arrest bracelet

An Auckland criminal chose the wrong house to abandon his home detention bracelet – throwing it on the property where a national MP lives.

Kim Choe went on social media after finding the tampered anklet among the trash thrown in a hedge in front of his house.

The apparent surveillance oversight was never going to go unnoticed – Choe’s husband is National MP Chris Penk: a successful lawyer who is also a spokesperson for party courts.

Penk is also a member of the select committee on justice in Parliament.

National Member of Parliament for Helensville Chris Penk. Photo / Derek Cheng

Choe made the discovery while cleaning the hedge on the couple’s West Auckland property.

“I recently got a lot of bullshit out of my hedge before, but it was a first (the police are about to recover it!),” She wrote on Twitter.

His message was accompanied by a photo of the house arrest bracelet, which was cut.

Six days after the start of a month of documentation on garbage dropped on the edge or stuffed in the hedge. The majority are not biodegradable – otherwise, they would clog sewers or wash in the sea. People are garbage. pic.twitter.com/qr3UmgnnKc

– Kim Choe (@kimchoe) January 22, 2020

One person responded to Choe, writing “Haha! So good!” while others were shocked by his discovery.

It is not known when the home detention bracelet was cut.

Police have since recovered the bracelet.

.