Auckland ferry commuter delays: public transport should take priority over cruise ships, said Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye

Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye says public transport must take priority over cruise ships after several ferries have been forced to circle the inland port for a cruise ship to dock.

Kaye said the situation was unacceptable, saying that Fullers should explain why certain services had been canceled.

“I understand that information about the schedule for the start of the cruise is published in advance by the ports of Auckland,” she said.

Ferry commuters in Auckland are furious about the delays caused by cruise ships docking in the city.

A commuter told the Herald that seven ferries were slowly circling the inner harbor this morning while the cruise ship Queen Elizabeth docked at Princes Wharf.

Waiheke woman Chloe Barker said this morning that it was the third time this week that her ferry had been canceled due to the arrival of cruise ships.

In an email to the harbor master, she stated that the current situation was unsustainable.

“You are affecting the lives of thousands of commuters. We are late for our jobs, hospital appointments, childcare arrangements and other responsibilities because cruise ships have priority over ferries to passengers.

“There is no reason why cruise ships should not be able to dock before 6 am and not disturb people’s lives,” said Barker, who called on the harbor master to urgently examine the situation.

Waiheke residents went to a local Facebook page to express their anger.

A resident, Kev Applestone, said he had just managed to catch a flight to Gisborne for a clinic at Gisborne Hospital after “a mad Uber driver did his magic”.

He used the downtime to contact the harbor master to say that the delays were causing enormous disruption, including for people like him involved in the essential services of regional hospital clinics.

“The arrival of cruise ships during busy trips seems to be something new. It also seems to be very poor planning. Why can’t cruise ships arrive before 6 or after 9,” Applestone said.

Tania Anderson said her husband was waiting in the harbor with five ferries up and said “the ferries are dancing on the water”.

Herald reporter Chris Keall was detained this morning, claiming that there was a line of ferries running due to another cruise ship traffic jam.

A Auckland Transport spokesperson said cruise ship movements could affect ferry services from time to time.

“Cruise ship arrivals and departures on Princes Wharf can affect the ability of ferries to operate in the ferry basin. Cruise ships anchored in the harbor or using Queens Wharf have minimal effect on ferry schedules.”

He said that harbor master Andrew Hayton was on the water this morning to monitor the effects of cruise ships and the tugboat on the maneuverability of his ship and that the effect on his ship was negligible.

“There are no restrictions on ferries entering or leaving the ferry basin at any time. Ultimately, the decision to enter or exit the ferry basin is the call of the master of a ship” said the spokesman for the AT.

Yesterday, a Harbourmaster ship (left) attempted to shake a Fullers ferry into the space between the Seabourn Encore and Pier 4 around 5 p.m. Photo / Chris Keall

He said that due to the arrival of cruise ships this morning, Fullers canceled the 6:45 am ferry from Auckland to Devonport, the 7am ferry from Devonport to Auckland and the 7:30 am ferry from Waiheke to Auckland.

A Fullers departing from Hobsonville Pt, which was scheduled to dock at 7 am, was approximately 15 minutes late.

Pier-to-pier networking: commuters at Hobsonville Point make up for lost time. Photo / Chris Keall

Fullers yesterday posted a notification on its MyFerry app alerting people to the delays of two ferries docking in the city this morning.

“Cruise ships are not allowed to enter the port between 7:30 am and 9:00 am and 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm daily (except Saturday and Sunday),” said the spokesman for the AT.

Ferries are operating this morning, waiting for Queen Elizabeth to finish docking. Photo / Chris Keall

Cruise ships caused delays when docking or departing and when docking, leaving limited space for commuter ferries to sneak into Pier 4.

The Seabourn Encore (pictured above) caused delays during the rush hour of the ferry after work yesterday on the busy suburban pier.

