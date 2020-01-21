Auckland man’s disgust at the clogged toilets and the green fountain at Mission Bay

An Auckland man said he was horrified to find Mission Bay’s Trevor Moss Davis memorial fountain a gooey green and the public toilets blocked and dirty during a recent visit.

Greg Hurt showed Australian friends visiting the area just before Christmas, but said they were all disgusted with what they had seen.

“The fountain was green because people were swimming in it.

“The public toilets were just disgusting,” he told the Herald.

Hurt said the toilet was blocked, with toilet paper strewn across the floor.

“It’s totally disappointing when you take friends somewhere and you want to show off the place, and it’s a mess.”

Hurt found a clogged, disgusting public restroom with toilet paper strewn across the floor. Photo / provided

Hurt said he wanted to share the experience after seeing the recent Herald article about a 9-year-old resident who wanted to double the number of drinking water fountains in Auckland.

“I thought,” great, I would like to see that too. But for heaven’s sake, the Council must learn to care for the one they have. “”

Visiting the area just after 11 a.m. on a busy day, Hurt said the beach was no better, with garbage scattered in the sand.

“I have visited beaches on the Gold Coast that are regularly raked, which removes all the waste. And the place is immaculate, with showers and fountains.

“You look at this and think, ‘why can’t we have something like this around the waterfront?'”

Julie Pickering, Acting Head of Maintenance and Operations for the Auckland Council, said it was disappointing to hear Hurt’s unpleasant experience.

“Mission Bay is an extremely popular summer spot, and we expect it to be clean, tidy and ready to be enjoyed by visitors and locals.”

Hurt found the public restroom in a “disgusting” state. Photo / provided

“Our maintenance team is on site every day in the reserve, performing essential maintenance services with an increasing frequency during the holiday season to match the increase in the number of visitors,” she said. declared.

Pickering said that on the day Hurt visited Mission Bay, a team from the Auckland Council made six scheduled visits, with tasks such as cleaning and restocking toilets, emptying trash, removing trash and general storage every time.

A plumbing problem on the day blocked the toilet, but that was resolved urgently, she said.

Hurt said the state of the region is “a joke” when you think of all the tourists visiting the region during the summer.

“We have visitors from around the world, as well as locals, and the fountain is green and full of garbage,” he said.

READ MORE:

• Premium – Auckland Council understates transportation budget by $ 268 million in first year of regional gas tax

• Auckland Council limits opening hours of dogs in public places in summer

• Auckland Transport reviews prices, including a $ 10 increase on monthly passes for the North Shore ferry

• Premium – Editorial: Council and Government of Auckland are no longer on electronic scooters

Pickering said that despite the no-swim sign at the Trevor Moss Davis Memorial Fountain, people still swim there.

“We would like to remind everyone that it is not allowed to enter the fountain,” she said.

“Not only is it dangerous for children, but the water is not treated and it is not supervised by a lifeguard.”

The people who brought sand and sunscreen to the fountain also made the water unsightly, which meant that the fountain had to be completely emptied, cleaned and refilled.

Hurt said the council needs to properly maintain the fountain and invest in cheap chemicals that will keep the waters crystal clear.

“People swim in pools and they don’t turn green. It’s just a complete lack of any form of maintenance.”

.