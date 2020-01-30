Auckland policeman admits careless driving after two injured in Great South Rd accident

A young police officer will argue that she should avoid a conviction after turning on a red light and crashing into another car, injuring two people.

The 21-year-old cop admitted two counts of reckless driving causing bodily harm when she first appeared in Auckland District Court today.

Charges were laid against the police officer, who temporarily removed the name, earlier this month after an incident on Great South Rd in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa on July 21 last year.

Two people, a man and a woman, were injured in the accident, according to court documents consulted by the Herald.

The injured man was another police officer in the patrol car.

Police officer’s lawyer Todd Simmonds told the court today that his client would seek release without conviction.

She must now be sentenced in April.

Inspector Jared Pirret, the acting district commander of Manukau counties, told the Herald earlier that the officer was on duty and was dealing with a priority incident when it crashed.

It went through a red light at an intersection before crashing into another vehicle, said Pirret.

The charged officer is still on duty and no one else has been charged for the incident, added Pirret.

Among other Auckland-based police officers before the courts for alleged driving offenses is a 31-year-old man who was charged last year after a service incident.

Andrew Dimitri Gan Zhilong is charged with driving dangerously along Symonds St in October 2018.

Auckland District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said earlier that the incident occurred while Gan Zhilong was carrying out “urgent driving duties”.

Malthus, however, did not want to say whether these duties were related to a fleeing driver or some other incident.

Zhilong is currently on restricted duties, she said, and is expected to appear again next month.

Another police officer charged with careless driving last year was granted a diversion after an accident in the Auckland suburb of Stonefields.

