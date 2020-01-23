Auckland Power Out: current and traffic lights go out at CBD

Downtown Auckland has been hit by a “chaotic” power outage, with outages covering downtown, Newmarket and Parnell.

Britomart station has been forced to close and several traffic lights are not working.

The Vector website displays the “unexpected interruption” areas in yellow.

The vector indicates that the outage affected Quay St, parts of the Auckland CBD and parts of Parnell.

We are currently studying the failure affecting the Quay st subzone, affecting parts of the Auckland CBD and parts of Parnell.

The crews are on site. See VectorOutage Center for updates https://t.co/gVvWOgnz7y.

Rail services now end at Newmarket for the south, west and Onehunga lines, and at Orakei for the east line.

UPDATE 1 – 12:55 PM

Due to the power outage, trains will not leave Britomart. The South, West and Onehunga lines will end at Newmarket station. The Eastern Line will end at Orakei station. Please plan ahead using another PT.

CBD LOWER CURRENT FAILURE

Please note that due to a power failure in the lower CBD, Britomart station is closed. The downtown ferry terminal is also affected by the power outage, but the ferries will continue to operate.

We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/PwumFZGNQa

According to the Vector Outage Map website, power will be restored between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. today.

Police have confirmed a power failure in central Auckland.

“A number of intersections in Newmarket, Parnell and CBD have been affected.

“The police have received a number of calls about this and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Twitter user Bob Jewers said the traffic lights stopped working at the intersection of Shortland Queen Sts at 12:30 p.m. “It’s a bit chaotic.”

A block from Symonds St – including parts of the University of Auckland – was also hit.

The university’s law faculty had no powers, but has now been restored.

A Parnell resident said that electricity had been intermittent on St Stephens Avenue in the past 20 minutes.

@AklTransport The traffic lights at Shortland Street and Queen Street are turned off at 12:30 p.m. It’s a bit chaotic

Auckland Transport confirmed that a “power failure” had hit the city center.

Traffic lights are off at the corner of Wyndham and Queen Photo Street / RNZ

A witness stated that all of the traffic lights were off and had been on for 20 minutes.

TRAFFIC SIGNAL FAILURE – CITY CENTER – 12:45 p.m.

Several traffic lights are faulty in downtown Auckland due to a power outage in the area. Passage rules apply. Pay attention in the area. ^ MF pic.twitter.com/5pRfN2cm1P

Britomart station would also be affected.

Something is happening. Traffic lights off on Queen and Customs. Britomart gloomy but the trains are still running.

