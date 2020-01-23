Auckland roommates fail to overturn work and income decision to be lovers over heavy bill of $ 160,000

Two Auckland roommates failed to convince Work and Income that they were not in love and were ordered to pay more than $ 150,000 in compensation.

Karel Modderman had and Shirley Eyre had their pension and social assistance rights reduced after an investigation by the Department of Social Development last year.

MSD concluded after a thorough investigation that they were in a relationship, rather than just roommates, and were wrongly claiming the most generous single person’s pension and benefits.

Modderman, 68, and Eyre, 62, appealed the decision, saying they were not romantically involved, and their cases were heard individually.

Modderman, a former computer engineer at Fulton Hogan, has now been informed by a benefits review committee that the original MSD decision will stand. This gives them little confidence that Eyre’s call will succeed.

They plan to appeal decisions to the next step, a social security appeal authority.

They are caught in a complex area of ​​the social protection system that supporters are urging the government to reform. An open letter was sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern late last year asking her to change the way relations with recipients are monitored.

“All I’m doing is telling the truth,” said Eyre. “I am not in a relationship with Karel. He did not support me financially.”

MSD investigators, however, pointed to a multitude of documents, transactions and witness statements to say that the two roommates were financially and emotionally interdependent.

The ministry has decided not to prosecute fraud. But he ordered Modderman to reimburse $ 8,400 in pension payments and told the couple that they had to jointly reimburse just over $ 150,000 in benefits wrongly claimed by Eyre over six years.

“I can never repay that, God no,” said Eyre. “I will pay him until I die.”

His advantage went from $ 448 to $ 227 following the investigation. She said that she could no longer pay her rent and that she was forced to ask for a food subsidy every week to pay for the groceries.

“I’m so stressed that it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

A review panel report said that Modderman and Eyre had been emotionally and financially interdependent since 2013 when they moved into a West Harbor apartment together.

Among the investigators’ evidence was medical forms in which Modderman named Eyre as his next of kin and stated that she was his partner. He had also made hundreds of payments to her, including the purchase of two plane tickets to Sydney.

Modderman and Eyre argued that they support each other in poor health and that the transactions were typical for long-term roommates, but MSD said they showed a significant degree of interdependence.

Investigator reports show to what extent officials will prove whether a relationship is “of the nature of marriage”.

They obtained statements from anonymous witnesses who said they saw Modderman and Eyre come out of the same room, Modderman wearing pajamas.

They also obtained information from the New Zealand customs service which showed that when the two went to Australia, they were treated the same way at the airport and seated side by side on the plane. This was used as additional evidence that they were in a relationship.

Some advocacy groups say the MSD investigations are too intrusive and have urged the government to reconsider what they see as a punitive and insensitive approach to recipient relationships.

MSD previously stated that it has made changes to improve the way it investigates fraud, including ensuring that any information gathering is appropriate.

