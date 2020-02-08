Auckland taxi driver says people say they isolate themselves because of the risk of coronavirus using taxis from the airport

A taxi driver is concerned that taxi drivers may be potentially exposed to the coronavirus after picking up a woman from Auckland airport who has been asked to isolate herself.

The driver, who did not wish to be named, said the authorities should arrange for safe transportation from the airport to those in isolation rather than allowing them to get into taxis.

The man said he took a Chinese student today, who flew from Beijing to New Zealand via Hong Kong, and drove her for 35 minutes to a house in Birkenhead on the North Shore.

The student told the taxi driver that the airport staff advised him to spend 14 days in solitary confinement and that the people with whom she lived had arranged for her to live downstairs during this time.

She said that in the meantime she had a mask that would protect him from infection if she had contracted the virus

The driver said he understood the risk was low, but wondered why he should be exposed to it.

“What kind of isolation is my taxi,” he said.

The man said that no one had informed the taxi drivers about the risks or what to do and said that if he complained to his company, they would only get another driver.

“I don’t know what to do now – seriously,” he said.

“I could put my family and the other passengers in danger and I wouldn’t know it.”

Taxi Federation executive director John Hart said members should seek a health ministry official to advise drivers of the situation.

The drivers had previously raised concerns about the situation, but that had eased when foreigners who had passed through or visited China were temporarily barred from entering New Zealand, he said.

He said drivers could consider wearing masks and carrying a disinfectant.

But he also said it would be unacceptable for some drivers to refuse to take Chinese customers.

“Everyone could have the virus,” said Hart.

While passengers had their temperatures checked on flights from China and Hong Kong, only those who volunteered did so at Auckland Airport.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health set up a hotline and a register for isolated people.

A national telehealth service said that many people had already called the helpline to register as isolated and to ask questions about the virus.

More details will be released at a press conference tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, 1,175 people had called health officials since January 30 “specifically to discuss the new coronavirus”.

“At this point, no one we spoke to met the Department of Health’s clinical criteria for a new coronavirus test and was asked to see a doctor,” said Andrew Slater, general manager of the National Telehealth Service .

The Herald sought comments from Auckland Airport and the Department of Health about whether they had informed airport staff and taxi drivers of the risks, but had yet to receive a response.

.