Auckland Transport moves away from controversial surveillance camera maker

Auckland Transport continues to strengthen its high-tech surveillance.

As the Herald announced earlier this week, the council agency will install new cameras that – initially in NZ – will be able to scan a car’s license plate, determine if it belongs to a resident with a permit and, if not, capture an image of the environment of the car, such as street and tree markings, its position on the GPS and the exact position of the air valves on its tires defeat the scuffers of chalk.

This is part of a $ 4.5 million deployment of up to 8,000 cameras for various uses, which will also allow police to access real-time images taken by Auckland Transport cameras for the first time. .

Overall, some will see him as a bigger brother than ever. But there has been a little victory, in a way, for those campaigning against tighter surveillance.

AT did not go with its Chinese operator Hikvision, instead of looking for cameras from the Swedish company Axis Communications, which developed a network surveillance camera technology in partnership with IBM. The Axis is generally more expensive than its Chinese rival, according to several commercial reports, but which comes without the political baggage.

In March of last year, while the New York Times announced that Hikvision would join Huawei on the US government’s export blacklist in a few weeks (a story that turned out to be correct), AT defended its use of cameras Hikvision.

Where Huawei was charged with spying, Hikvision is said to have colluded with the Chinese government over the crackdown on Muslim minorities.

Hikvision had been “implicated in human rights abuses and violations in the implementation of China’s campaign of suppression, mass arbitrary detention and high-tech surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups “in northwest China’s Xinjiang region.” The Commerce Department said in a statement.

The ban was supported by President Donald Trump, but initiated by Democrats in the House of Representatives. In August of last year, in addition to the export ban (which came into effect in October), an order was issued prohibiting US federal agencies from using Hikvision equipment.

A Hikvsion spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that his company was firmly opposed to the US move and that the company “respects human rights and takes our responsibility to protect people in the United States and seriously in the world”.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson told the Herald last year: “Auckland Transport uses 1,725 ​​Hikvision cameras for video surveillance of the transportation network at bus stations, train stations, ferry docks, highway intersections and parking lots to manage our operations and for security reasons. “

“AT does not use Hikvision’s face recognition or license plate recognition technology or any of its other tracking technologies.

“AT’s use of Hikvision cameras is limited to closed secure networks that cannot connect to the Internet, so there is no threat of violation. The use of Hikvision cameras is not being reviewed by Auckland Transport. “

Agencies higher up the food chain may consider it, but the MBIE has the complication of using Hikvision cameras itself (which is under internal review).

So why did Auckland Transport abandon Hikvision for its latest camera project?

Have geopolitical factors weighed in?

A spokesperson will only say that Hikvision was found to be the best solution after the tender for parking cameras was launched.

