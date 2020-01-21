Auckland University student prepares Earth sandwich with man on the other side of the world

A student from the University of Auckland was able to create a “sandwich to the Earth” with the help of a man who lives directly on the other side of the world.

Etienne Naude was on a mission to make the bizarre meal, which was made using the same type of bread placed on exactly opposite points on the globe (up to the last millimeter), with the bread placed in the same way at the same time.

Speaking to Spain’s Reddit thread last month, he announced that he lived in Auckland and asked if anyone living in Olvera, Villamartin or Seville wanted to participate in the experience.

Naude finally found a companion who, last week, took a photo with nine pieces of bread, for accuracy, near a small town called Olvera, southeast of Seville, Spain.

At the same time, the Kiwi photographed himself with a piece of bread and a New Zealand flag planted on Bucklands Beach.

The two photos also show the exact coordinates they used to accomplish their mission.

On Reddit, Naude explained that those wishing to try it should use the Free Map Tools website, which calculates coordinates on the other side of the world.

To further celebrate their achievement, the student created an artistic laser-cut impression of the Earth sandwich on 20 slices of bread.

People on social media were impressed by their achievements and praised the couple for many.

“I think it’s one of the most cheesy things I have ever seen! Very adorable!” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “It’s a classic thing for a Kiwi. Always make a mark outside the norm. Of course!”

While others joked about the contents of the sandwich.

“I think the sandwich filling could be a little hot,” said one person.

Another joked: “Someone’s eyes are bigger than their stomach” while another wrote

“Man what the hell! Can you get my house out of the sandwich.”

It comes after a pair of YouTube daredevils spent $ 10,000 each on flights to make an Earth Sandwich between London and Australia.

