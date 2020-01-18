Auckland woman earns compensation after rodents exceed lease

Auckland woman says she was forced to eat takeout after rodents infested her rental property.

Combined with the fact that Sandringham’s home lacked insulation, Khaula Kazmi earned $ 1,765 from her property manager, Crockers Body Corporate Management Ltd, as compensation in a rental court decision.

Kazmi lived in the house from August to December, but, as agreed by Crockers, the house had a leaky roof and mouse problems in the kitchen.

There were holes and holes in the kitchen lining, which meant that rodents could get into closets and drawers.

In its decision, the Tribunal stated that it appeared that the property manager had acted reasonably by arranging bait stations and asking a merchant to plug the holes.

However, Kazmi filed a claim for the cost of the takeout because it believed it was unhealthy or safe to use.

“I agree that there should be compensation, but for the loss of equipment. Ms. Kazmi

paid rent for a kitchen that could not be used normally. I authorize

$ 100, which is a small amount because the kitchen was still functional. “

The home was also not isolated until October 2, for which Kazmi filed a claim because it used more electricity than it should during the 12-week period.

The Tribunal allocated $ 50 per week, which included his time chasing after his owner.

She also received $ 50 per week for the 16 weeks of loss of amenity due to the leaking roof, which contained asbestos, which meant that she could not use her living room as intended.

Crockers asked for rent arrears – $ 10 – which Kazmi agreed to pay. He also received $ 45 as a cleaning fee and $ 20 to repair a small patch on the wall after the tenant removed a control hook from the wall.

A request to clean the carpet was denied.

