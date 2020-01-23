Aucklanders line up for hours at the In-N-Out Burger pop-up

Fast food fans keen to sample the popular American hamburger chain In-N-Out started lining up for their pop-up in Kingsland at 7 a.m.

At around 8:15 a.m. this morning, a handful of people were seen waiting outside the Portland Public House in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland, where In-N-Out announced that it would host a “promotional event” of day only where he would serve burgers from 11 a.m. at 14h.

It is not the first time that In-N-Out has had a pop-up store in New Zealand, it has done the same in Australia in Melbourne and Sydney.

In N Out Burger cheeseburger and chips outside the Kingsland pop up store at Portland Public House.

One of the first customers to try a meal at the Auckland In-N-Out, Mark Felton, told the Herald that he had been camping at the restaurant since 7.45 a.m. for the opening at 11 a.m.

However, he said that the first six people were cleared at 9:30 a.m. and that the first in the queue received a lanyard, a key chain and a special room.

Being one of the six, Felton was able to buy a Quad Burger, which he said was nice and the cheese was “amazing”.

He added that there was a limit of one hamburger per purchase and that branded T-shirts were available for purchase for $ 6.

Felton also said that a manager told him that they had sent six US personnel to return burgers while the locals took orders.

Retail analyst Chris Wilkinson believes the family-run hamburger chain that operates more than 300 stores in America is testing the New Zealand market for a potential launch here.

The Herald understands that the In-N-Out burger has purchased the domain name In-N-OutBurger.co.nz.

The company did not respond to Herald’s requests for comment.

Wilkinson said he expected In-N-Out to open one or more stores in New Zealand in the near future.

He believes that New Zealand’s mature and well-established fast food market makes it attractive for In-N-Out’s expansion outside the United States, and with the development of a number of centers. commercial in Auckland, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before he settles down permanently.

“In-N-Out would be the kind of brand that any city would like to have, but in particular it will be a priority for some of these big destination centers, whether it’s 277 Broadway or Sylvia Park, it’s the type of brand that these centers would like to attract. “

People line up at In-N-Out Burger in Kingsland. Photo / via video

In-N-Out Burger would attract buyers to these malls, he said, and would be seen as a big win by the operators of the center.

Her choice is that In-N-Out will open its first New Zealand store in the Commercial Bay development in downtown Auckland, which is expected to open later this year.

“Commercial Bay will pull rabbits out of a hat for their opening, so I wouldn’t underestimate the fact that we might see something very unique in their food supply. They’re hungry for these ambitious brands that will bring demographics wider in the center. “

In-N-Out Burger, which was established in California in 1948, has yet to be franchised outside the United States.

The hamburger chain was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder, the grandparents of the notoriously private billionaire CEO, Lydia Snyder.

Snyder gradually received stakes in the company as part of a complicated trust plan drawn up by her grandparents, and in 2017, she received the last installment of her fortune, on the occasion of her 35th birthday.

She took over the presidency of the company in 2010 and is one of the richest and youngest people in America.

Snyder and other In-N-Out employees rarely give media interviews.

.