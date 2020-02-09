Aucklanders urged to reduce water consumption as demand increases

Aucklanders are asked to limit their shower time to four minutes as part of a new campaign to counter record demand for water.

But despite unprecedented heat consumption and widespread drought, city officials have no plans to follow other advice to introduce water restrictions.

These were now in effect in many places, including Whangarei, Coromandel, Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, New Plymouth, Masterton, Wellington, Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

The situation had become particularly dire in the Far North, where angry Kaikohe residents accused their council of not doing enough to avoid a water crisis that could mean the city could soon dry up.

Currently, Auckland’s total storage is 72%, compared to an historic average of around 83% for this time of year.

While Watercare was closely monitoring the levels, the agency said there was no concern at this point.

However, he was forcing Aucklanders to cut back on consumption after the city broke its consumption record twice since the start of this month.

“In summer, people use more water than in winter – and in hot weather, water use can skyrocket and strain the city’s infrastructure,” said Roseline Klein, manager of the value of Watercare water.

“We call this peak demand.”

On February 4, Aucklanders used a record 561 million liters of water – which contrasts sharply with the average daily consumption of 440 million liters in 2019.

And the overall demand for tap water in Auckland was increasing, with a growing population, expanding businesses and a high number of tourists all having an impact.

This means that in the past 20 years, the city’s consumption has increased by 100 million liters per day, or more than 36%.

“We want to make sure that our existing assets are used well before building new infrastructure,” said Klein.

“That’s why we run a campaign called ‘Water is precious’ and ask people to be careful about their use of water – especially in hot weather when some people let their flexible hoses run loose.

“It’s not about saving water or doing without it; it’s about using water wisely to get the most out of our existing infrastructure. ”

One of the calls to action for Aucklanders is to take up the challenge of the four-minute shower.

“If everyone in Auckland reduced their showers from eight to four minutes, the region would cut water consumption by 80 million liters per day.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he would do his part by filling a bucket to wash his car, rather than using the hose.

Klein said that Auckland was fortunate to have a range of water sources in Auckland – dams, rivers and aquifers.

“Right now, we’re drawing more water from the Waikato River and the Onehunga aquifer to reduce demand on our southern dams,” she said.

“It means that we are quite comfortable in terms of water availability and that there are no water restrictions. However, we need people to use water wisely, especially when it is hot.

.