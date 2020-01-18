Audience enters the act in ‘Gloria: A Life’ by ART

Theater director Diane Paulus is a pioneer in compelling, eccentric and daring theater experiences. From “The Donkey Show”, her disco party re-portraying “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, to her Tony-winning revival of “Pippin”, Paulus has surrounded her audience with thoughtful, intense productions. But even the artistic director of the American Repertory Theater had to expand her idea of ​​what was possible to bring the ‘talking circles’ of Gloria Steinem on stage.

For decades, political activist Steinem used the ‘talking circle’, a tool for creating an open dialogue, as a method for venturing fleeting issues. Paulus’ production of “Gloria: A Life” – January 24 – March 1 at the Loeb Drama Center of ART – will use the second act to put a circle on stage, inviting the audience to participate .

Giving an act to the audience and directing the direction of a conversation with the cast and crew seems a tough task – will people be respectful, will anger overflow, will anyone even speak? But during the 2018-off-Broadway run of the show, Paul saw the transforming nature of the circles as groups opened up on issues that were most important to them.

“Even for me, someone familiar with this idea for the second act, I found it daunting,” said Paul from New York, where she is still working on the Broadway run of “Jagged Little Pill.” “I thought,” How are we going to do this every night? “But Gloria herself always said to us,” Don’t worry, it will happen. “And she was right.”

Paul says she began to understand that the purpose of Act I, which tells the story of Steinem from her fight to be taken seriously as a journalist for her complex relationship with her mother, was to create a space for the public to come together in a shared experience.

“The audience is a scene partner throughout the show,” said Paulus.

Originally the writer Emily Mann considered the piece as a one-woman show with Steinem, but after an early reading, the feminist icon decided that the stage was not for her. Mann caught up with Paul to evolve the work and turn it into a story with historical figures, including former New York congresswoman Bella Abzug, activist Angela Davis and anti-feminism crusader Phyllis Schlafly (rolling the female cast in and out).

While Steinem is the spark, “Gloria” follows 50 years of activism, powerfully resonating with today’s cultural battles. It is an activism, a political awakening that has contributed to an unprecedented run at the ART. The company has entered into uneasy, vital conversations about race and revolution, money and misogyny with productions from “We Live in Cairo”, “Barber Shop Chronicles,” “The Black Clown”, “Othello”, “Six” and “Jagged Little Pil “

“As a theater and institution, we are now super involved in responding to the world we live in and talking about the most urgent issues of our time,” said Paul.

Part of this reflection has made the ART think about who the public is. In an effort to expand that audience and embrace intersectional activism, the theater will work with a Greater Boston service organization that supports women and young people at every performance. Each organization receives a maximum of 30 free tickets for its voters to attend a show while showing its work in the theater and in the circle of talk.

“As a theater, we need to think about the impact we have,” said Paul. “We have to think about who the art is and about cultural equality. These are major problems for us as a theater. … There is a real sincere goal to open our theater. “

“Gloria: A Life,” at the Loeb Drama Center, January 24-March 1. Tickets: $ 25- $ 85; americanrepertorytheater.org.