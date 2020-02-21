[audit-finds-seven-violations-committed-by-ex-countrywide-farmers’-organisation-management]

NAFAS board chairman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi disclosed that the conclusions have been dependent on forensic auditing of accounts conducted by an global audit business from Might to September past year involving misconduct below the earlier board of directors (AJP). — Image by Choo Choy Could

PETALING JAYA, Feb 21 — A forensic audit on the Countrywide Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) discovered seven items that have been questionable and had violated the agency’s economical and administrative methods, ensuing in losses of about RM50 million.

NAFAS board chairman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi disclosed that the results had been primarily based on forensic auditing of accounts executed by an intercontinental audit organization from Could to September previous calendar year involving misconduct underneath the former board of administrators (AJP).

He said amid the irregularities were the purchase of 40,000 tonnes of fertilisers in 2017 from exterior suppliers, in which there had been no supporting paperwork for the buy while regular procedures were not adopted for the duration of laboratory test sampling and when the inventory were being shipped.

“The acquire cost was RM70 million and the fertilisers experienced to be kept in a retail store. The store rental has now achieved RM6 million. As the fertilisers had been bought not according to specifications, we cannot distribute them to farmers who receive subsidies,” he explained to a press convention right here now.

He stated the stored fertilisers needed reprocessing according to the right specs and this would cost RM700 to RM800 for every tonne.

In June 2018, the Registrar of Farmers’ Organisation issued a suspension order on NAFAS subsequent an audit administration report manufactured on March 26, 2018, for severe governance difficulties, specially in conditions of competency, accountability and transparency less than the prior AJP leadership and administration.

Phahrolrazi stated other discrepancies associated the purchase of the NAFAS headquarters creating in Kota Damansara which resulted in losses of about RM11 million, just after it was acquired at a price tag of RM59.eight million in 2014 when the unique bid selling price was RM48.5 million. He claimed what made the order extra questionable was non-public valuers had valued it at RM57 million.

He said the Registrar of Farmers Affiliation was notified of the situation and legal motion was taken on Feb 4, 2020 against the board customers associated in the obtain conclusion.

He reported NAFAS also bought an oil palm plantation at Sungai Karap in Miri, Sarawak in 2016 at a price tag of RM135 million right after it was offered for RM145.4 million, when the real current market cost was RM122.eight million.

In addition, there have been uncertainties on the rental of NAFAS’ Wisma Peladang at Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur as the rental price was significantly decreased than the sector price in 2015 which was RM2.5 million per annum as opposed to the latest amount of RM3.7 million according to the Valuation and Residence Providers Section (JPPH).

“In 2019, the rate charged by NAFAS was RM2.75 million per annum when compared to the present amount of RM4.94 million per annum. The next phase lease arrangement from May perhaps 2022 to April 2042 dated Aug 22, 2006 was also signed just before expiry of the initially section lease (May 2002 to April 2022),” he said.

In addition, there was negligence in acquiring of stockpiles involving NAFAS and its subsidiaries, which includes the order of RM1.three million worth of biofertilisers, New Zealand goat milk (RM770,000), herbicide (RM525,000), sickles (RM355,000), perennial floor protect (RM2 million) and pesticide (RM3.five million).

It was also identified that some of NAFAS’ company zakat payments have been created to ineligible recipients whereby RM500,000 was compensated to the Kemaman parliamentary services centre and RM100,000 to the Sarawak Farmers’ Affiliation. There was a conflict of interest in the acquire of property at RM14.5 million by NAFAS Feedmills Sdn Bhd as JPPH’s valuation was RM11.7 million.

Phahrolrazi said to be certain superior governance and compliance in NAFAS, a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer would be stationed at the agency, a determination that has been endorsed by the Farmers’ Organisation Board. — Bernama