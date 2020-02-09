Audrey Young: Government takes shelter from Clark and Cullen under fragile shelter

The government is trying to shield itself from the wave of protests against RNZ’s plans to downgrade its concert station by suggesting that it is required to stay away from RNZ operational decisions.

It is easy to understand why they might want to seek shelter. Not only did former Prime Minister Helen Clark launch briquettes, but so did former Finance Minister Michael Cullen, who called the plan “cultural vandalism”.

But the arm’s length requirement of the Radio New Zealand Act is to ensure that ministers do not interfere with information, not to distance themselves from important decisions regarding the business.

Audiovisual Minister Kris Faafoi and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern both suggested this weekend that the government should keep its distance from RNZ decisions.

“We are not going to get involved in the programming or operating decisions made by RNZ,” Faafoi told RNZ’s Mediawatch program on Sunday. “We are not allowed to.”

Ardern then told reporters at the Big Gay Out in Auckland today that fair and valid comments had been made about Concert which she would be talking about on Monday.

“What I will say is that RNZ of course has operational independence and that the decisions they make do not necessarily come from the government.”

New Zealand radio law clearly states that ministers cannot direct RNZ with respect to a particular program, allegation or complaint; or in the collection or presentation of news or the preparation or presentation of news programs; or corporate responsibility for program standards.

But what RNZ offers does not fall into this category. It brings a major change to a core business. Concert is a station with many programs.

It is not a program and the board does not just make a programming decision.

There would be interference if Faafoi or the cabinet requested that a certain host be removed from the air, or insisting that Fat Freddy be played every week or prohibiting the Celine Dion version of Brahms’ lullaby.

The government cannot legitimately hide behind the excuse of “operational independence”.

There have been miscalculations throughout RNZ’s plans – which involve firing 17 Concert employees, making it fully automated without a host, and putting it on AM frequencies to free up the coveted Concert frequency for one radio station for young listeners aged 18 to 35.

Faafoi was involved in a bad process.

He may have known about the big plans of the board, but he didn’t share them with his senior colleagues until recently.

Commercial radio stations whose audiences and revenues may well be affected by the state broadcaster knew this long before Faafoi’s colleagues.

Either he didn’t realize that the controversial plans required high-level consultation, or he didn’t think it would be controversial. Either a failure.

But it’s hard to imagine a minister not anticipating the high backlash from eager listeners whose loyalty to RNZ has been sacked.

The state broadcaster is facing an upheaval of two proposals: this one being made by him and the other one being made to him – an agreement in principle for a single broadcaster to be created from RNZ and TVNZ.

Unlike the private sector, this merger need not be submitted to the Commerce Commission, but at least PwC, a company already familiar with the complexity of state broadcasting models, has indicated this term. on overseas models.

The merger proposal was not examined before the last election. It will be next time.

Given the controversy over RNZ’s plan for Concert, the brakes must also be applied and the final owners of RNZ, the taxpayer, must have their say.

.