Audrey Young: How Michael Cullen Was Right About Mike Moore

COMMENT:

Mike Moore did not lose the leadership of the Labor Party so much – he preferred to think he had lost it.

It was a joke from him in one of his famous outings, his farewell speech to Parliament on August 24, 1999.

But like the best joke, it was based on the truth.

In the farewell speech, Moore wished Helen Clark good luck in the next election and said he hoped she would form the next government – which she did.

At this point, perhaps it was a real feeling, as his future had already been mapped out as Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

READ MORE:

• Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore passed away

• Premium – Mike Moore’s obituary: New Zealand Prime Minister for the short term

• Photographer on the emblematic photograph of the “fish and chips brigade” with Mike Moore and others

• Helen Clark, Michael Cullen and Jacinda Ardern mourn the death of former Prime Minister Mike Moore

Just three years earlier, Moore had participated in the unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Helen Clark and reclaim the Labor leadership he had “lost”.

When I arrived at the Press Gallery in 1994, Labor was in a vicious circle of ruthless factionalism.

The left, mainly the discontented who had joined the Alliance but also elements of the Labor party, had not forgiven the “Rogernomes” their economic reforms and the division it had unleashed on the party and the country.

And the people of Moore could not forgive Clark and the caucus left for dislodging him after the 1993 election when he was so close to making the Jim Bolger government a wonder of a term.

There was a perpetual feeling of mistrust and a certain pleasure in certain circles to see Helen Clark doing so badly in the polls.

Like Tony Abbott in Australia, Moore’s very presence in caucus was a source of friction, and he stayed two terms after being rolled, two terms too long.

If he had left earlier, the factions that persisted in the 1990s, the Clark government and two opposition terms could have been blunted. Andrew Little was the first leader to blunt this factionalism in the opposition. He seems to have entered a dormant state under Jacinda Ardern.

Moore also has the example of David Lange, who remained two terms after resigning from his post as Prime Minister.

But Lange did not have the same antipathy for Clark. In fact, it was Lange who informed Clark’s people in 1996 that they were about to obtain a delegation of leaders (Cullen, Phil Goff, Annette King, Jim Sutton and Koro Wetere) trying to persuade to resign without leadership challenge.

For years it has been debated who they are going to replace her, Cullen, Goff or Moore.

Mike Moore, right, shortly after being appointed ambassador to the United States, with then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully. Photo / Ross Setford

But in 2011, former party agent Phil Quin, who had been neck and neck in the plot, revealed that they had finally settled on Moore.

With his refusal to leave and the acceptance that a challenge would further lower the bad polls, this coup remained a failed coup.

Moore has been widely recognized since his untimely death on Sunday for his enormous talent, accomplishments, intellect and great personality.

In the middle of them was a comment from Cullen that although Moore would have been an inspiring Prime Minister with only a few more votes in 1993, he was unable to let go of the grudges.

He occupied a seat at the edge of the ring as deputy chief of Helen Clark from 1996 to 2008.

Long after the end of hostilities and the end of his third term as Clark, Clark paid him this special compliment in the pages of the Herald.

“The hardest job in politics is shooting the wounded, especially when they are your best friends and loyal supporters,” he said after David Benson-Pope was forced to resign.

“Helen Clark is brilliant in this area. She lets them bleed, they become anemic and can’t fight back, then she puts the pillow over their heads. I think Helen sacked or lost more ministers than anything another prime minister in history. “

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters had a special bond with Moore. He used a very public cup of tea with Moore on Lambton Quay during parallel coalition talks to gain more clout with National.

Peters announced to Te Kuiti during the 1996 election campaign that he would have a “ministry of all talents” and no matter who was in government, he would make Moore the Minister of Trade Negotiations and Foreign Trade.

Moore had the good sense to publicly decline the offer but he and Peters remained friends – in his farewell ceremony, Moore thanked their intermediary, “Mr. Johnnie Walker and Ms. Gilbey”.

Mike Moore as ambassador to the United States with actress Rena Owen at an event in the film industry in Los Angeles in 2013. Photo / Audrey Young

A truce between the left and right factions of the Labor Party, mainly Clark and Moore, ensued between 1996 and 1999 and National campaigned fiercely for Moore to take the most important post in the world.

Asia was flexible and demanded power in international institutions and would have vetoed Moore’s appointment without what was in fact a job-sharing agreement with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr Supachai Panitchpakdi .

Moore went first, instead of the usual five, for three years, followed by Supachai, and his first year was marred by the “Battle of Seattle” – a literally tumultuous response to attempts to launch the Doha Round.

In his farewell speech, Moore said he had left Parliament “disappointed”.

“There is much more that I would have liked to do for New Zealand.”

Clearly Michael Cullen was right, Mike Moore couldn’t let go of the past. Like the biggest grievance, this sometimes supported him. But the feeling returned; Helen Clark’s Labor government has not used its talents wisely.

Moore served New Zealand with distinction as an ambassador to the United States, under the national government of John Key, and threw a fucking good annual Pacific Party at the embassy.

He appeared to soften during his years of decline, but his life, as elements of his career, was cruelly interrupted.

Mike Moore and former Prime Minister John Key in 2015 goodbye to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Embassy’s annual Pacific Party. Photo / Audrey Young. (TagsToTranslate) New Zealand