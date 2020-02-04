Audrey Young: How Michael Cullen Was Right About Mike Moore

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
22
Audrey Young: How Michael Cullen Was Right About Mike Moore

COMMENT:

Mike Moore did not lose the leadership of the Labor Party so much – he preferred to think he had lost it.

It was a joke from him in one of his famous outings, his farewell speech to Parliament on August 24, 1999.

Mike Moore, right, shortly after being appointed ambassador to the United States, with then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully. Photo / Ross Setford

Mike Moore as ambassador to the United States with actress Rena Owen at an event in the film industry in Los Angeles in 2013. Photo / Audrey Young

Mike Moore and former Prime Minister John Key in 2015 goodbye to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Embassy’s annual Pacific Party. Photo / Audrey Young. (TagsToTranslate) New Zealand

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR