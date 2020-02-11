Audrey Young: Why Winston Peters Won’t Stay Away In The SFO Investigation

COMMENT:

It’s no surprise that Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern are asked to make comparisons by 2008.

Peters stepped down as Minister of Foreign Affairs during a 2008 SFO investigation into donations and yet he did not step aside as Minister of Foreign Affairs during a 2008 inquiry OFS in 2020 on donations.

Focus: Winston Peters denies any involvement in the NZ First donation saga while the SFO probe is looming. Video / Mark Mitchell

While there are some similarities, there are also important differences that make it very unlikely that Peters, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will step down this time.

More importantly, Peters’ place in government at the time was not as powerful as it is today. In fact, he was not really in government at the time.

Peters was Minister of Foreign Affairs outside the Cabinet and supported the government.

Peters had ended up as foreign minister against his own declared position.

He had previously sworn that his party would sit on the cross benches, avoid trinkets and give confidence and supplies to the largest party to form a government.

He broke off part of that engagement and asked to be Minister of Foreign Affairs, which led his old friend Doug Woolerton to resign from the post of President of New Zealand.

Woolerton is now one of the directors of the New Zealand First Foundation, which has received donations that have been referred to the SFO for investigation.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark and Winston Peters in 2006. Photo / Ross Setford.

Helen Clark was a boss in 2008 and there was no doubt about it.

It was not an arrangement that could be described as a partnership inasmuch as Labor and New Zealand First are now Coalition partners, each effectively having a veto power over the other.

If it was admitted in 2008 that Peters had departed himself, it was also widely accepted that if he had not departed, Clark would have forced him to do so.

He had no choice because the last thing he wanted to avoid was fired again by a Prime Minister, which had happened twice before, by Jim Bolger and Jenny Shipley.

And if Clark had been forced to call an early election in the event that Peters withdrew his confidence and supply support, New Zealand First would have been blamed.

She softened her decision by taking her wallets herself, which gave the impression that it was a temporary custodial measure, and said he would be reinstated if he was authorized.

The dynamics of the Ardern-Peters relationship are very different. He installed her as Prime Minister. In theory, that doesn’t mean he can do anything, but in practice, he almost can.

NZ First Leader Winston Peters with MPs, from left to right, Darroch Ball, Ron Mark and Clayton Mitchell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He is more experienced. Perhaps it was her inexperience she demonstrated on Monday when she did not trust Peters, when asked, a position which she quickly corrected Tuesday morning.

Any attempt to pressure Peters today to withdraw would be rejected by him and his party, and the government would collapse eight months before the election.

In 2008, with the election much closer, Clark had to do what he could to inoculate Labor against the toxic tale that had accumulated for several months around New Zealand first.

The job had already been damaged by its draconian electoral finance law. New Zealand First then got bogged down in the undeclared donation of $ 100,000 by Owen Glenn for Peters’ legal fees, and then to find out if donations to the Spencer Trust had been declared as party gifts.

Peters stood aside in August 2008 as soon as the SFO declared that there was enough to justify an investigation.

Clark said she would reinstate him if he was cleared. The following month, September 13, she called an election for November 8, and he was never reinstated.

Six weeks before the elections, the SFO said that there was no evidence to support a charge of fraud, although it had referred certain cases to the police. Just three days before the election, police said they would not lay charges.

The same intense conditions do not exist today.

