Augmented and virtual reality help colleges improve their technical game

In a contract for his electrical engineering laboratory at Mohawk College in Ontario, Mohamed Awaiskhan Pathan, a sophomore, made a big mistake. While working on the instrumentation and control of a complex water pressure system, such as that used in oil refineries and water treatment plants, he turned the wrong valve.

Water flooded the floor, causing an expensive mess. However, no cleanup was required as the experience from Pathan was simulated. He was wearing an augmented reality headset that digitally transmitted the images, sounds, and dangers of an apparently real situation.

“I was shocked that the water came out,” says Pathan, who is graduating this fall. “It feels like it’s happening in front of your eyes.”

Mohawk is one of several universities that experiment with augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and adaptive learning technology in order to enrich the teaching and learning experience, offer programs at a distance from the classroom or respond to the individual needs of the students.

The potentially groundbreaking efforts are still in their infancy.

“We are in the experimental and pilot stages,” said David Porter, managing director of eCampusOntario, a provincial-funded, non-profit center that works with post-secondary institutions to research technology-based education. “People are trying to understand the best technology applications that benefit students, the curriculum and the faculty.”

One of the front runners is Mohawk, where specialist teachers have tested HoloLens from Microsoft as a tool for learning in the classroom and on the Internet. With a headset, the students enter a virtual, three-dimensional environment full of digital content (such as the simulated water pressure system). without to lose contact with their surroundings. This is augmented reality, similar to the popular game a few years ago. Pokemon Go,

In contrast, virtual reality fascinates students in an activity that excludes the world. Instead of having a very real device in front of you, with imaginary devices or results rising through your glasses or headset. everything The student sees that it is a simulation – a kind of film.

Alex Bethke, game developer in Toronto, says: “VR is about putting you in the computer world, while AR is about putting the computer into our world.”

In a Mohawk classroom, welding instructor Claudio Mastroianni watches how pipe fitter Apprentice Spencer Ritchie wears a portable headset and welds two metal parts in virtual reality using a narrow digital rod. Every aspect of its performance is recorded on a nearby computer screen. Mastroianni stands a few steps away and listens to the virtual sparks that sound like sizzling bacon like a real, well-executed welding job.

“I can see and hear the arc (virtual welding),” he says. “I can clearly see his (ritchies) driving speed, his working angle and his welding angle.”

For Ritchie, the virtual welding experience builds his trust. He compares his simulated task to a video game. “That’s why I find it so funny, to be honest,” he says. “I can do it anywhere there is an outlet plug and I can get feedback immediately (read from the computer).”

Mohawk’s VR welder has been used for several years, but the college only tested AR in the classroom last fall. To the delight of Pathan and other students, the instructors conducted a two-week pilot course at HoloLens in the field of instrumentation and control.

Pete Jarvie (left), technologist at Mohawk College, works with student Mohammed Awaiskhan Pathan on the VRTEX 360 virtual reality welder on Mohawk College’s Stoney Creek campus for professionals. (Photo by Della Rollins)

“It was the best experience because I first learned about the machines (in a virtual format),” he says. “I could see all the big machines in front of my eyes and that gave me a lot of knowledge.”

The college now assumes that HoloLens devices will be introduced in various specialist courses from September 2019.

Angelo Cosco, deputy dean at the Marshall School of Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship in Mohawk, is excited about AR’s potential. “This is a major disruption in the way technology (education) is taught from now to the future.”

One advantage is that the students can practice real skills in a simulated environment without harming themselves. “It is so real and lifelike that the students would recognize the consequences if they did not follow the order correctly,” he says. As Pathan learned the hard way, “students understand what happens if they don’t follow the correct procedure,” says Cosco.

He sees the new devices as pioneers in apprenticeship training, which is currently being tested in Ontario.

In 2010 (the latest available data), according to Statistics Canada, almost half of the new trainees registered in Canada (the quota varies by profession) completed their Red Seal certification within six years, which is slower than the expected four-year schedule. A third of the trainees left the company within six years of starting their apprenticeship, which combines teaching and training in the workplace. Between 2013 and 2017, StatsCan also reported that the number of recipients of the Red Seal at national level fell by 20.6 percent to 36,960 qualified trainees.

At Mohawk, a major provider of apprenticeship at school, some special programs such as instrumentation and control technicians suffer from a low level of schooling. For financial or family reasons, interested students who live far from Mohawk’s campus in Stoney Creek, Ontario may not want to move for eight weeks to complete an in-class period for Red Seal certification.

According to Cosco, students can complete their lab sessions with online access to the instructor with learning modules delivered through AR without leaving home. He also says that if the employer does not provide material for their education, the equipment could provide content to students during the work phase of their education.

Increased delivery flexibility, Cosco says, could expand the overall pool of qualified trainees.

“Our dream is to have these (new technologies) available in the provincial ministry, where students can deregister these devices,” he says, allowing students to complete the work part of their education without a break. “In order for us to be able to send this stationary laboratory facility to the place where the students are via virtual reality or augmented reality, we have to overcome a hurdle (to complete the training),” he says.

For some employers, the technology-rich experience for students contributes to their employability as graduates. “We benefit from the fact that a candidate comes to us with more experience and security. , , and for us it only increases their pace of competence, ”says Monique Biancucci, Vice President for People and Culture at the steel giant ArcelorMittal Dofasco. Through her immersive learning opportunities, she says, “students come even better prepared and empowered to take the first steps.”

In Northern British Columbia, VR devices have overcome obstacles this year for indigenous youth interested in working for rail and transportation companies in or near their home communities.

In January 2019, instructors at the British Columbia Institute of Technology gave an introductory course in rail skills to small cohorts of indigenous students living near Prince George. In the past, the students had to register at one of the southern locations of the polytechnic or apply directly to an employer without having a train pass.

“We can bring the railroad world closer to them in virtual reality,” said Vince Jones, a 40-year-old veteran of the railroad industry who now teaches on the BCIT campus in Annacis Island, which offers transportation programs. “We can bring railroad cars and entire trains into the world of virtual reality that students can interact with.”

In one course segment, students wear VR headphones to simulate a major crisis: a train derailment in which cars release toxic chlorine gas. “You can enter this situation, assess in virtual reality and decide how to act,” says Jones. “If you make a mistake, dying in virtual reality is only temporary. You can reload the simulation and try a different perspective without hurting yourself. “

Jones traveled to Prince George to offer the course to on-reserve students who only need two weeks to stay on Annacis Island to complete the qualification. So far, almost all indigenous graduates of the program have been hired by rail industry employers, Jones said, starting at $ 50,000 starting salary. “We offer the training, you acquire the qualifications, and when you turn up for an interview with the railroader, you already have your certification,” says Jones. Employers are “very interested because it is very difficult to find anyone with railway knowledge at all”.

He says that the new devices, which are less bulky and portable than previous versions, are “the real trailblazers” for teaching and learning. Students, he says, like the playful quality of devices that “make the interaction fun instead of a boring lecture” and arouse their motivation to learn. The software with sound functions and three-dimensional models makes it possible, which is not possible in real life, says Jones. “The pupils can shrink (virtually) to the size of an ant and crawl into a machine.”

Proponents say the new technology should be judged on its contribution to teaching and learning.

“As educators, we always have to be careful not to jump on the shiny new thing,” said James Rout, vice president of educational support and innovation at BCIT. “It has to be pedagogy that determines our decisions about technology.”

In his doctoral thesis, Rout examines the impact of Holocopter, a software application developed by BCIT and other post-secondary institutions that uses AR to improve the conceptual understanding of a student’s flight dynamics – a topic in the college’s aerospace engineer program.

Rout examined the learning experience for students who had access to a physical helicopter rotor in a campus hangar compared to those who studied the rotor in an AR environment.

He found no major academic differences between the two groups, although the students estimated their exposure to the virtual rotor. “You could see the airflow from the rotor. They could see the rotor spinning and the direction of the aircraft as they changed the cyclical and collective controls. These are things that are not possible with the physical rotor. “

As hardware costs decrease, Rout urges post-secondary institutions to invest in classroom, curriculum designer, and technology specialist training to develop course materials with advanced, virtual, and mixed-reality capabilities. “These are things that are often an afterthought and must be a first thought,” he says. “The idea is that we don’t just support the instructor in creating the tools.”

For example, the BCIT’s polytechnical simulation and multimedia research facility brought together class teachers, curriculums, and others to develop the VR rail skills course. For health care students, the center developed an AR module with a 3D version of a patient.

Across Canada, the College of Officials is evaluating other emerging technologies, such as adaptive learning based on artificial intelligence. Adaptive learning assumes that everyone learns the same content and achieves the desired learning outcomes in the same fixed period of time. Instead, adaptive learning uses e-learning modules based on tracking data and algorithms developed for each student to help students review material when they miss a class or to test their skills in a certain ability to test.

“I don’t think the pace of learning is a particularly good indicator of cognitive intelligence or suitability,” says Ulrich Christensen, pioneer in the development of adaptive learning platforms and data-driven content and managing director of the Denmark-based Area9 Lyceum. “But this is how our entire (educational) system is based today – on standard blocks of time, or you have to pass a standardized test in a certain period of time to show us how smart you are.”

His company sells platforms for adaptive learning technologies to universities and other post-secondary institutions to develop content for individual learners. “To build the 2030 education system, we need such breakthroughs so we have enough time for teachers to do the things that prepare us to fight the robots,” he says.

David Francis, Dean of Crafts and Technology at Loyalist College in Belleville, Ontario, is fascinated by the potential of adaptive learning. He expects to carry out pilot projects with professors and teaching designers in the coming academic year. The aim is to tailor the learning aids to the individual students.

“There is a way to help students who might otherwise be unsuccessful make a name for themselves,” he says.

“The other way is for people to develop the best skills they could have if we use our learning methods efficiently.” In both cases, the goal is to “help our students learn faster.”

Back in Mohawk, Cosco and his college are ready to embed AR and other devices in a variety of retail programs starting in the fall. But he knows there is still a lot of work – and analysis – ahead of him. “Everyone is new to this game.”

This article appears in print in Maclean’s Canadian Colleges Guidebook 2020 with the heading “Reality Check: Colleges up her tech game”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.