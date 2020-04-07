Augusta National reschedules Masters for November | Sports activities

Rory McIlroy hits off the 12th tee through initially spherical enjoy of the 2019 Masters golfing tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta April 11, 2019. Augusta Nationwide had previously postponed the Masters owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the year’s first big. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 7 — Augusta Nationwide Golf Club explained yesterday that it experienced recognized November 9-15 as a feasible date for the rescheduled Masters.

Augusta Nationwide experienced previously postponed the Masters because of to the novel coronavirus outbreak but experienced not rescheduled the year’s first big.

To start with spherical engage in experienced been set to start out on Thursday.

“While much more facts will be shared in the months and months to occur, we, like all of you, will keep on to aim on all mandated safety measures and guidelines to combat in opposition to the coronavirus,” reported Augusta National in statement.

“Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Match in the fall delivers a instant of joy to the Augusta neighborhood and all individuals who like the activity.

“We want to emphasise that our future programs are incumbent on favourable counsel and direction from health and fitness officials.”

Before yesterday the R&A had announced that the 149th Open Championship scheduled for Royal St George’s from July 16-19 experienced been cancelled because of to the pandemic. — Reuters