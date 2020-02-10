Aurora and Idina Menzel perform together at the award ceremony

Idina Menzel and Aurora took the stage with nine other singers to play the group interpretation of “Into the Unknown” at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

Menzel returned to the Oscar stage to see another performance of the Frozen series, this time from Frozen 2.

Menzel and Aurora were joined by nine other women from around the world who sang Elsa when the song was dubbed in other languages.

The voices of Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America. Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand sang in their mother tongue.

The Disney track, which topped the Billboard’s US Kid Digital Songs chart, was nominated for Best Original Title at this year’s event.

In the introduction, Josh Gad, who narrates Olaf in the Frozen films, made sure that he pronounced Menzel’s name correctly, and joked that it sounds exactly as it is written.

His comment comes after John Travolta changed her name to something that sounded like “Adele Dazeem” at the 2014 Oscars when he introduced her on stage to perform the Frozen hymn “Let It Go”.

A few days after the Oscars, Travolta broke his silence about the mispronunciation by his publicist: “I beat myself up all day. Then I thought … what would Idina Menzel say? She would say:” Let it go, let it go “Idina is incredibly talented and I’m so happy that Frozen took two Oscars home on Sunday evening!”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Menzel admitted: “I felt very sorry for me for eight seconds. Then I said to myself: ‘Pull yourself together. This is your chance. Sing the damn song. “But it bothered me for eight seconds. It threw me a little. “

In the meantime, the Oscars have been dominated by historical successes for parasites – the first foreign language film to receive the award for best film in Oscars history.

It also won the awards for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Editing Quality.

Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for his title role in Joker, while Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress award as Judy Garland in Judy.