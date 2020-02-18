[Aurora law enforcement probed the theft of a pet from a keep at Fox Valley Shopping mall – Up Information Information Chicago]

AURORA, Sick. (Up News Info) – Police in Aurora had been searching for info on Monday when investigating the theft of a puppy from a pet retail store.

All around seven: 55 p.m. Last Wednesday, Aurora law enforcement were identified as to Furry Babies at Fox Valley Shopping mall, to report that a brown and white Shih Tzu was stolen specifically from his cage.

The pet keep said the canine was around one particular thirty day period outdated and was valued at $ 3,400.

Staff members stated the retail store was busy at evening, and famous that they took the puppy among seven p.m. and seven: 30 p.m. and named the police. Staff explained the doggy is not a great deal greater than the size of someone's hand, and only weighs a couple kilos.

Aurora law enforcement detectives ended up investigating Monday night. Everyone with details on the whereabouts of the dog was requested to get in touch with the Aurora Police Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.