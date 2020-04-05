Aurora man faces felony rates in connection with damaged jail cells

An Aurora gentleman faces up to 3 yrs in prison right after authorities say he destroyed two Aurora Police Division jail cells very last 7 days though staying detained in connection with a taking pictures.

Jose Barragan, of the -100 block of North Anderson Avenue, is accused of urinating in just one mobile and trying to flood its toilet, then defecating on the ground of a second cell when he was moved, police explained.

















































Barragan, who’s now billed with two counts of felony problems to governing administration home, at first was brought to the jail March 30 as component of an investgation into a shots fired report in the -100 block of North Point out Street, police explained.

When he was remaining fingerprinted, a court detention technician uncovered Barragan had contraband which appeared to be marijuana concealed in his hair, in accordance to law enforcement.

About two hours immediately after he was positioned in a mobile, police said, Barragan commenced banging and kicking on the doorway and leading to a disturbance. He positioned the cell’s mattress sheet into the bathroom and tried to flood the mobile, then was observed urinating on the cell’s ground, police claimed.

Right after getting positioned in a distinct cell, Barragan was observed defecating on the ground, then making use of his hand to choose up the waste and smear it on the cell and door home windows.

About an hour later, Barragan was introduced from custody devoid of charges from the investigation into the photographs fired report, but he afterwards was charged with harmful the jail cennsl police claimed.















































