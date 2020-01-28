AURORA plays the Oscar-nominated ‘Frozen 2’ song ‘Into The Unknown’ at this year’s Academy Awards

AURORA will perform their Oscar-nominated track with Idina Menzel “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 at this year’s Academy Awards.

The track was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and saw a 232% monthly increase in their Spotify listeners – now with 8.3 million, 100,000 new subscribers on YouTube and 53,000 followers on Instagram.

AURORA wrote on Twitter: “Woopeti WOOOP I will perform at the Oscars. Yes yes. Very strange. Very nice!”

Last week the title was nominated for “Best Original Song” along with “I can’t get you away” from Toy Story 4 for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) at this year’s LA ceremony , , ‘I stand with you’ (breakthrough) and ‘get up’ (Harriet).

Woopeti WOOOP

I will perform at the Oscars.

Yes / Yes.

Very strange.

Very nice! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/mdJd6XIcpT

– AURORA (@AURORAmusic) January 23, 2020

In the meantime, she recently shared her experiences of working with The Chemical Brothers – and how she got them a little confused when she got lost in the woods at Tom Rowland’s daughter’s birthday party.

“I’ve always loved Chemical Brothers since I was a sperm,” she said. “I love to dance to it. It has chewing gum. I received an email on a beautiful day in 2017 that said, “Hello, this is Tom and I like your music, your words and I would be happy if you wrote something with us for our next album. ” I don’t really care who the people are, but it was the only time in my life that I gasped for breath because I’m not really thrilled either.

AURORA continued: “Then I went to his house and forgot to order a hotel so that I could stay in his attic. It was wonderful. It was his daughter’s birthday, so I sort of crashed her party by saying, “No, it’s okay. I’m going for a walk in the woods while you celebrate.”

“But I was away about five hours and they were really worried. There is no reception there, so they couldn’t call me. I think I worsened my birthday. I was out in the woods at night and it was also very dark and I just disappeared. I came back with twigs in my hair. “