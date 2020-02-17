[aurora-provides-enthusiasts-a-guiding-the-scenes-glimpse-of-her-oscar-experience-in-new-movie]

Norwegian pop star AURORA has shared a driving-the-scenes glimpse of her experience at this year’s Oscars.

The singer performed Frozen two‘s ‘Into the Unknown’ with Idina Menzel at the 92nd Academy Awards previous week.

Menzel and AURORA had been joined by nine other gals from close to the environment who presented Elsa’s singing voice when the track was dubbed in other languages.

The voices of Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin The us. Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand sang in their indigenous languages.

Now, in a powering-the-scenes clip she shares an personal glimpse of her pre-display preparation. The online video follows AURORA all over the streets of Los Angeles as she stores in advance of the ceremony, stopping to consider pictures with admirers (and cats).

The conclusion of the clip sees her suiting up in her custom designed ‘warrior suit’ (and charity shop crown), made by her sister and fashion designer Viktoria Aksnes.

Enjoy the clip below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gYhgajsxj4U?feature=oembed" title="AURORA x OSCARS — Los Angeles Diary" width="696"></noscript>

Meanwhile, AURORA has launched a effective movie about the weather crisis.

Speaking about the video clip, the 23-calendar year-old said ‘Apple Tree’ is “about the opportunity that hides in all of us. We can all help save the environment if we set our minds to it.”

She continued: “The world won’t pay attention to scientific evidence that the globe is dying, so maybe it will pay attention to the dreamers, the small children. In a bleeding world the electrical power of the particular person is our only hope. Allow her conserve the world. Permit him conserve them all.”