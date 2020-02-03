Aurora stalemate: armed suspect remains great after having barricaded himself in the house

The police are still looking for a person who ran away from officers and barricaded himself on a home Sunday in the western suburbs.

Officers responded to reports of a shot around 9:30 PM. in the 1600 block of Maple Park Lane, Aurora police said in a statement. Responding officers saw an armed man, whom they recognized as someone wanted on an arrest warrant, running to the back door of a house.

A special response team and drone team were called on the spot, but the man refused to leave the house, police said. A woman came out of the building and the police evacuated nearby houses and told other residents in the area to stay inside.

After several announcements through loudspeakers, the police received a search warrant for the house and the special response team came in, the police said. They didn’t find anyone inside.

Aurora police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

