[auschwitz-museum-needs-amazon-drop-‘nazi-propaganda’-guides]

Portraits of Holocaust survivors are shown at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The Auschwitz museum referred to as on US e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos to take out Nazi period anti-Semitic children’s books accessible on Amazon. — AFP pic

WARSAW, Feb 23 — The Auschwitz museum identified as Friday on US e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos to clear away Nazi period anti-Semitic children’s textbooks highlighted on his Amazon world wide electronic revenue platform.

“Hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda is out there for sale not only on @AmazonUK,” the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted Friday on its official account.

“Books by authors like Julius Streicher can be discovered also on @amazon & @AmazonDE. This sort of textbooks must be taken out quickly. | @JeffBezos @Amazon,” it claimed in a put up that also showcased screen-grabs of the textbooks for sale on the platform.

Among the them is an anti-Semitic children’s e book titled The Poisonous Mushroom authored by Nazi occasion member Julius Streicher and at first revealed in 1938.

The e book is available on Amazon for sale in its unique German (Der Giftpilz) as well as English, French and Spanish, AFP confirmed with an on the web search.

Past year, Lithuania named on Amazon to quit marketing Soviet-themed products on the net, declaring the hammer and sickle image offended victims of totalitarian communism.

Above the very last 18 months Amazon has pulled numerous books by much-ideal authors including David Duke, a previous leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the American Nazi Occasion, in accordance to the New York Occasions.

Amazon also banned other books that had been anti-Semitic in character, the NYT documented before this month.

Holocaust survivors returned previous thirty day period to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp to mark 75 several years given that its liberation and to audio the alarm above a surge in anti-Semitic assaults on both equally sides of the Atlantic, some of them deadly.

Operated by Nazi Germany from 1940 right until 1945 in then occupied Poland, Auschwitz was component of a large and brutal network of camps throughout Europe established up as portion of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” of genocide towards an believed 10 million European Jews.

Nazi Germany killed a lot more than one.one million men and women at Auschwitz, most of them Jewish. — AFP