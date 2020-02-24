auschwitz-museum-upset-at-scene-in-amazon-sequence-“hunters”

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The museum of the Nazi German Auschwitz demise camp is objecting to a scene in a new Amazon Tv series that exhibits a murderous sport of human chess remaining performed there, insisting that no this kind of thing took location at the camp.

The museum that guards the Auschwitz-Birkenau web-site in southern Poland, its historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted about the scene in Amazon’s sequence “Hunters.” It mentioned inventing phony scenes is “dangerous foolishness and caricature,” encourages Holocaust deniers and is disrespectful of the camp’s far more than 1 million victims. Most of the victims have been Europe’s Jews. They died in the camp’s gasoline chambers or from hunger, illness and compelled labor.

Museum spokesman Pawel Sawicki mentioned Monday that authors and artists have a distinctive obligation to explain to the real truth about Auschwitz, and that the “Hunters” authors did not speak to the museum for facts.

“If anybody desires to show human tragedy in Auschwitz it is adequate to attain for the hundreds of resources (survivors’ testimonies) that are deeply stunning, but developing fiction that distorts the background of this genuine location is disrespectful of the individuals who suffered in this article,” Sawicki informed The Connected Press.

He mentioned the museum is normally prepared to present factual guidance to any one finding out or functioning on Auschwitz historical past.

“Hunters” is about a postwar hunt in New York for Nazi war criminals. It consists of a scene where by inmates are figures in a chess sport and are killed when they are taken off the chessboard.

“This is bogus. There was no this kind of factor,” Sawicki mentioned.

Nazi Germans operated Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1940-45 when they occupied Poland. Psychological, international observances with the participation of survivors had been held final thirty day period in Oswiecim to mark 75 decades since the Soviet army liberated the camp.