Auschwitz survivors warned 75 years after liberation | Life

The President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder (right), welcomes David Marks, Holocaust survivor and former prisoner of Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi extermination camp, on January 26, 2020, a day before the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim Liberation. – AFP picture

OSWIECIM (Poland), January 27 – 75 years after the liberation from Auschwitz, fewer and fewer elderly Holocaust survivors gather in the former German Nazi extermination camp to honor the more than 1.1 million mostly Jewish victims. Semitism.

More than 200 survivors are said to be coming to the Nazi camp in Oswiecim in then-occupied Poland from all over the world to testify as a clear warning against the recent flood of anti-Semitic attacks on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We want the next generation to know what we’ve been through and that it will never happen again,” Auschwitz survivor David Marks (93) told reporters in the former extermination camp yesterday with a broken voice and full of emotion.

35 members of his direct and extended family of Romanian Jews were killed in Auschwitz, the largest camp in Nazi Germany, symbolizing the six million European Jews who were killed in the Holocaust.

From the middle of 1942 the Nazis systematically deported Jews from all over Europe to six camps – Auschwitz-Birkenau, Belzec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibor and Treblinka.

The organizers insist that today’s commemorative ceremony must focus primarily on what the survivors have to say, not on the bitter political feuds that have tarnished the preparations for the anniversary.

“This is about survivors, not politics,” Ronald Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress, told AFP on Sunday when he met a group in the former Auschwitz camp, which is now a memorial and a state museum run by Poland becomes.

“We see anti-Semitism increasing now, and we don’t want the past of their (survivors) to be the future of their children or grandchildren,” he added.

Royals, presidents, and prime ministers from nearly 60 countries will attend the ceremony, but no leading figures in the world.

Israel hosted U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a high-profile anniversary Holocaust forum in Jerusalem last Thursday.

It was seen as a competition for the event in Poland, which has difficult relations with Israel.

Putin previously sparked outrage in the West after falsely accusing Poland of working with German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and contributing to the outbreak of World War II.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, who proclaimed Putin, rejected the Jerusalem Forum after being denied the opportunity to speak while the Russian President was given the floor. Duda will give a speech in Auschwitz on Monday.

Allies knew in 1942

While the world only experienced the full extent of its horrors after the Soviet Red Army entered the camp on January 27, 1945, the Allies had much earlier information about the genocide of the Jews in Nazi Germany.

In December 1942, the then Polish government in exile in London forwarded a document entitled “The mass extermination of Jews in German-occupied Poland” to the Allies.

The document contained detailed reports of the evolving Holocaust as witnessed by members of the Polish resistance, but encountered unbelief and only cautious responses from the international community.

In order to inform the Allies, the Polish resistance fighters Jan Karski and Witold Pilecki are known to have risked their lives in separate operations to infiltrate occupied Poland, including Auschwitz, and flee the Nazi extermination camps and ghettos.

“Reports not believed”

Faced with exaggeration and Polish war propaganda, “many of these reports simply weren’t believed,” Oxford University historian Professor Norman Davies told AFP.

Despite “strong demands” from the Polish and Jewish resistance to the Allies to bomb the railroads to Auschwitz and other extermination camps, “the position of the military was” we have to focus on military goals, not civilian things “Davies, one Authority in Polish history.

“One of the targets that the (British) military bombed was a synthetic fuel factory near Auschwitz,” he added in 1943/44.

Although Allied fighter planes flew over the extermination camp, no order was given to bomb it.

“It was one of the biggest crimes committed by those who were indifferent because they (the Allies) knew what was going on, they could have done something about it and they didn’t do it on purpose,” said Auschwitz survivor David Lenga, 93 AFP.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest of the German death and concentration camps and the one where most people were killed, mostly European Jews, but also Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and Poles.

Auschwitz, run by the Nazis from 1940 to 1945, was part of a vast and brutal network of camps across Europe set up for Hitler’s “final solution” to the genocide against the estimated 10 million Jews in Europe at that time. – AFP