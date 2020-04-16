Convicted Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury will probably be produced from a Colombian jail as the country combats the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Nine News studies.

The outlet experiences that Sainsbury, who in 2017 was sentenced to six several years in jail for trafficking cocaine, seems to be one of approximately 4,000 prisoners marked for release into dwelling detention in the coming times.

Citing “high degree parole meetings” in the Colombian cash of Bogota, Nine Information reporter Seb Costello this morning explained “we realize that she will wander free” from the facility.

But if Sainsbury is introduced, it is unclear if she will provide the remainder of her sentence in the South American country, or if she will be permitted to journey to Australia to carry out her residence detention at household.

In a video push conference, Colombian Justice Minister Margarita Cabello reported on Wednesday that the program is release superior-risk prisoners into house detention is to stem the transmission of COVID-19 driving bars.

Reuters experiences that two inmates in crowded Colombian detention services have died of the virus, while at least sixteen other prisoners and team users have analyzed favourable.

Picture:

Fernando Vergara / AP

