Aussie Grocery Bills rose almost three times what the minimum wage did

I don’t think anyone can deny that Australia is an exxy place these days – especially if, like me, you are sadly addicted to Sydney and therefore need rich wages to ever leave the house (I don’t leave the house a lot).

But how much can the minimum wage actually do for us? A new Picodi report can tell us just that.

On a positive note, the minimum wage has increased by 2.1% compared to the previous year. This means we get a net monthly wage of $ 2,813 for a full-time employee. Not so pleasing is that the cost of staple foods like bread, milk, and beef rose 6.24%, which equates to a monthly price of $ 196.17 per person.

To help clarify this for you, Picodi outlined what they consider a monthly grocery store and listed the price of these items:

10 liters of milk – $ 15.40

10 loaves – $ 26.90

1.5kg of rice – $ 3.95

20 eggs – $ 7.13

1 kg of cheese – $ 9.61

6 kg of poultry and beef – $ 80.61

6 kg of fruit – $ 23.26

8 kg of vegetables – $ 29.31

This also means that your shopping basket only takes 7% of the monthly net minimum wage. However, taking into account that exactly the same list made up 6.7% of the minimum wage last year, price increases are a little higher than wage increases. In fact, we recorded one of the lowest increases with 43 out of 54 countries.

Although we’re still first among the same countries in terms of the portion of our minimum wage that goes to food – so I think that’s pretty good? On the other hand, I would say that my grocery store is fairly simple and I think I’m still slightly above the very small monthly amount calculated by Picodi.

Let’s just say my feelings are contradictory. More money please.

