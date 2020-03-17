Aussies Have Now Shed $100 Million Due To All The Cancelled Gigs

Campaign initiative I Missing My Gig has now estimated that our music and artistic industries have misplaced over $100 million in income amid the at any time-expanding coronavirus pandemic. This determine has quadrupled because their preliminary experiences a couple of times again.

In accordance to the site’s latest stats, 65,000 situations have been cancelled and 380,000 individuals have been impacted as a end result. “The audio industry is in crisis,” the initiative’s latest media launch states, “and as uncertainty rips by way of it and its ancillary industries, urgent help is necessary to stave off devastating task losses and irreparable harm to the sector.”

I Misplaced My Gig was released by several new music sector groups and networks, like the Australian Audio Sector Network and the Australian Festival Affiliation, to monitor the effect that the Australian bushfires and, now, coronavirus have had on our nation’s artistic industries.

“We’re doing the job really hard to find means to assistance people and businesses who have been affected,” the site reads, “so depart your particulars so we can connect with you in the foreseeable future about funding opportunities and other assistance.”

I Dropped My Gig encourages traders and business enterprise impacted by cancellation to lodge the correct information and facts onto the site. If this applies to you, here’s the variety to fill out.

Graphic:

Getty Images / Martin Philbey