Austan Goolsbee warns against WH goal to reopen economy in May

Former Obama financial adviser Austan Goolsbee threw cold water at the White House’s growing narrative that the national lock could end in just a few weeks, noting that the expected economic timelines will not survive a public health crisis.

Goolsbee appeared at 11 a.m. on MSNBC, where they are hosted Brian Williams referred to the Minister of Finance Steven Munchin comments from earlier in the day, where a Trump administration official offered an optimistic intention for a gradual resumption of the economy in the coming weeks. Mnuchin told CNBC Jim Cramer that Trump could loosen guidelines for social exclusion and encourage trade to return only in early May if the president “feels comfortable with medical issues.”

“Let me ask you how many of the jobs of people who are now unemployed will sit there waiting for them to return?” Williams asked. “Let’s say it’s a very early period, a period of a third full of restaurants, a time when we won’t have to worry about the airline’s middle seat for months, a period with few people wanting to go to movies. Where will all these jobs be for the people who need them? “

“This is a key point, and it depends on how long this period lasts,” Goolsbee said. “Now, obviously cruise lines will take a little longer to come back much more likely than us, anything, accounting and people who work in offices or people who work in workplaces. So I think as we start to have better handling of how fast the virus spreads, if we can control it, I think this idea to call it the green zone and the red zone or certain areas, some jobs or if people could get antibody tests and so on. I can show that they are immune to getting the disease, all these things will help to get some areas to return. “

“But the way we measure this is not up to date, and this is where the president has lost his credibility in recent months and weeks coming home to climb, which is the president early on saying he thought everyone he could ignore it and just go back to work even if they had it and that the cases would go away “Goolsbee continued. “And then the president said we would go back to work and out of the Easter lock, which is on Sunday. And now the president is saying they think they can open it by May.”

“The virus is the boss, Donald Trump is not the boss,” Goolsbee said, reflecting the expert’s comments on Trumps’ infectious diseases. Anthony Fauci who on Thursday warned specifically to avoid precautionary easing of the aggressive refugee decrees that significantly reduced the projected deaths from the virus. “You have to slow down the spread of this virus before you can do anything financially. That’s the No. 1 rule of the pandemic economy.”

