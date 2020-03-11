Austin Ekeler Starts Recruiting Tom Brady to Join Carriers – Up News Info Boston – News News

BOSTON (Up News Info) – Austin Ekeler has just signed a brilliant new contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. You will soon have a bright new return. Looks like he’s hoping it’s Tom Brady.

Ekeler was a guest on NFL Total Access, cit; on the NFL Network, and when Philip Rivers’ tenure with the Chargers ended, he was asked if he wanted to play Tom Brady. The answer was a resounding yes, and something else.

“I think it would be amazing to play with Tom Brady,” Ekeler said. “I feel like I’ve played with Philip and he’s like CABRA and has been in the Chargers organization as long as he’s some kind of legend there.” And then we have Tom Brady, who’s on the other side of the country, and he’s the legend there. So if I could play with them, it would be a tremendous opportunity. I feel like I can play with two GOATs for over a century. “

Ekeler was then asked to make his presentation to convince Brady to move his life to Los Angeles.

“Well, the only thing, that’s why I think it would be a good option,” Ekeler replied. “We just lost a lot of leadership at Philip Rivers, so it’s like, it’s good. Now there is a gap. Also Russell Okung, one of our hurdles, was changed. He was also one of our team leaders. Then an invalid at leadership right there. And it’s an opportunity for people to move on. But if you bring a guy like Tom Brady into the room, he’s been there, done it. He already has the leadership qualities and has already proven to be a winner. we could build something around that. “

Hospitality Lindsay Rhodes noted that the issue was more of a prayer than a tone. Ekeler adjusted.

“I feel we have the pieces to run, no matter who (the defensive center) is,” Ekeler said. “I feel this gap is there, but someone is going to fill it. But we only have the talent around him to be whoever that person is, to make that person succeed and make it a little easier for them, or run the ball or follow the ball. “

Ekeler, Chargers and the football world in general will receive their response to Brady in about a week. Until then, recruitment departures will continue to air.