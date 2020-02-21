[austin-peay-men’s-basketball-poised-to-acquire-very-first-ovc-typical-time-title-considering-the-fact-that-2008]

Mike Organ, The Tennessean Revealed eight: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Up to date 12: 20 p.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

Shut Austin Peay snapped a two-activity dropping streak to climb back into a tie for initially in the OVC immediately after Thursday’s earn against Murray State. Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle

With a few game titles left in the frequent time Austin Peay has moved into sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Convention.

The Governors took around the top rated spot Thursday night by thumping host Southern Illinois Edwardsville 78-60.

The very last time Austin Peay won the standard time title was in 2007-08. That was the Governors’ second consecutive title and eighth in history.

This is this initial time this season Austin Peay (19-9, 13-two OVC) has been alone in to start with put. Murray Point out (19-8, 12-3), which had been there all year, fell into a 2nd-position tie with Belmont (21-seven, 12-three) soon after getting upset Thursday by host Jap Illinois 63-60.

Upcoming 7 days is the remaining week of the standard period. The OVC Event is March four-seven at the Ford Middle in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay was tied for a number of months with Murray State in initially put right before suffering again-to-back again losses at Tennessee State (70-68) on Feb. six and at Belmont (71-63) on Feb. 8.

The Governors bounced back with wins around Murray State (71-68) and Eastern Kentucky (93-85).

Eli Abaev had 19 details and 10 rebounds for Austin Peay on Thursday and was eight-of-nine from the discipline. Terry Taylor, the OVC’s main scorer and rebounder, had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Peay finishes at Japanese Illinois (13-14, six-9) Saturday (three: 15 p.m.), at property Thursday towards Morehead Point out (12-16, 6-nine) and then at Murray Condition on Feb. 29.

Belmont’s Grayson Murphy flirts with triple-double

Belmont stretched its earn streak to 7 game titles Thursday by beating host Morehead State 80-67.

Grayson Murphy, a sophomore point guard from Independence, came shut to putting up the Bruins’ initial triple-double of the NCAA Division I period prior to finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 helps.

Adam Kunkel also scored 16 factors.

Belmont finishes the time at Jap Kentucky (14-14, 11-4) Saturday (6 p.m.), at house in opposition to Tennessee Tech (eight-20, 5-10) on Thursday and then at TSU (16-12, 8-7) on Feb. 29.

TSU in late period slump

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Exhibit Captions Last SlideNext Slide

Two months soon after upsetting Austin Peay and remaining in contention for the OVC common year title, Tennessee State can no more time finish higher than fourth put following shedding three of the last 4 online games.

The Tigers dropped an unappealing just one Thursday night at Eastern Kentucky falling 83-62.

Tigers starting guard Carlos Marshall, who experienced been out with a shoulder damage, has been again in the lineup for the very last two games. He had nine factors and a few rebounds towards EKU.

Lipscomb could host A-Solar Tourney game

Lipscomb stretched its gain streak to five games Thursday and has received six of its previous seven to continue being in contention to provide as host for a very first-spherical Atlantic Sun Event match.

The Bisons (13-14, eight-six A-Solar) remained in fourth put in the conference by beating host Jacksonville 68-67 Thursday.

The meeting tournament starts March 3 at home sites. The leading four teams get to host.

Michael Buckland made two free of charge throws with 12 seconds remaining to lift Lipscomb over Jacksonville.

Bisons sophomore centre Ahsan Asadullah posted his seventh double-double in the final 8 games with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

OVC women’s race

The Belmont women claimed their fifth consecutive win Thursday by beating Morehead State 63-56.

That saved the Bruins (18-8, 13-2) tied with UT Martin (17-9, 13-two) for initial in the OVC.

UT-Martin holds the tie-breaker above Belmont because it claimed a 74-57 acquire about the Bruins on Jan. 11 in Martin.

Belmont’s largest obstacle in the ultimate week will appear from Tennessee Tech (17-9, 10-five) Thursday at Control Party Center at five p.m.. Tech is tied for fourth with Eastern Illinois (16-10, 10-five).

Belmont beat Tech in Cookeville 59-47 on Jan. 30.

► Much more: Belmont names courtroom in honor of legendary Bruins basketball mentor Rick Byrd

► Extra: Belmont blows out Tennessee Condition basketball in second 50 % 74-51 in big OVC win

Get to Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.