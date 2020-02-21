[austin-peay-poised-to-win-first-ovc-regular-season-title-since-2008]

Mike Organ, The Tennessean Published 8: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Updated 8: 40 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

With only three games left in the regular season Austin Peay has moved into sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Governors took over the top spot Thursday night by thumping host Southern Illinois Edwards 78-60.

The last time Austin Peay won the regular season title was in 2007-08. That was the Governors’ second consecutive title and eighth in history.

This is this first time this season Austin Peay (19-9, 13-2 OVC) has been alone in first place. Murray State (19-8, 12-3), which had been there all season, fell into a second-place tie with Belmont (21-7, 12-3) after being upset Thursday by host Eastern Illinois 63-60.

Next week is the final week of the regular season. The OVC Tournament is March 4-7 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Austin Peay was tied for several weeks with Murray State in first place before suffering back-to-back losses at Tennessee State (70-68) on Feb. 6 and at Belmont (71-63) on Feb. 8.

The Governors bounced back with a win over Murray State (93-85) last Saturday in Clarksville.

In Thursday’s game Austin Peay led SIUE the entire way. The Cougars managed to cut the deficit to 62-54 with 7: 14 remaining, but Alec Woodard and Evan Hinson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for the Govs and it was never close again.

Eli Abaev and Terry Taylor both posted double-doubles for Austin Peay.

Abaev had 19 points and 10 rebounds. He was 8-of-9 from the field. Taylor, the OVC’s leading scorer and rebounder, had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Peay finishes the regular season at Eastern Illinois Saturday (3: 15 p.m.), at home Thursday against Morehead State (7 p.m.) and then at Murray State on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

Belmont’s Grayson Murphy flirts with triple-double

Belmont stretched its win streak to seven games Thursday and remained just one game out of first place by beating host Morehead State 80-67.

Grayson Murphy, a sophomore point guard from Independence, came close to posting the Bruins’ first triple-double of the NCAA Division I era before finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Adam Kunkel also scored 16 points for the Bruins.

It was Belmont’s 15th win out of the last 17 games in the series.

Morehead (12-16, 6-9) stretched its losing streak to four games.

Belmont finishes the season at Eastern Kentucky Saturday (6 p.m.), at home against Tennessee Tech on Thursday (7 p.m.) and then at TSU on Feb. 29 at 7: 30 p.m.

TSU in late season slump

Two weeks after upsetting Austin Peay and remaining in contention for the OVC regular season title, Tennessee State can no longer finish higher than fourth place after losing three of the last four games.

The Tigers (16-12, 8-7) dropped an ugly one Thursday night at Eastern Kentucky falling 83-62.

The Colonels jumped in front 30-3, then 42-14 and were up 53-29 at the half.

The closest the Tigers came in the second half was when they trimmed the deficit to 14 on three occasions in the final five minutes.

TSU, which is last in the OVC in turnover margin, had 22 turnovers while EKU had only 10.

Tigers starting guard Carlos Marshall, who had been out with a shoulder injury, has been back in the lineup for the last two games. He had nine points and three rebounds against EKU.

Lipscomb could host A-Sun Tourney game

Lipscomb stretched its win streak to five games Thursday and has won six of its last seven to remain in contention to serve as host for a first-round Atlantic Sun Tournament game.

The Bisons (13-14, 8-6 A-Sun) remained in fourth place in the conference by beating host Jacksonville 68-67 Thursday.

The conference tournament begins March 3 at home sites. The top four teams get to host.

Michael Buckland made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to lift Lipscomb to the victory over Jacksonville.

Bisons sophomore center Ahsan Asadullah posted his seventh double-double in the last eight games with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

OVC women’s race

The Belmont women claimed their seven consecutive win Thursday by beating Morehead State 80-67.

That kept the Bruins (18-8, 13-2) tied with UT Martin (17-9, 13-2) for first in the OVC.

Belmont holds the tie-breaker over UT Martin since it claimed an 85-78 win over the Skyhawks on Jan. 11 in Martin.

Belmont’s biggest challenge in the final week will come against Tennessee Tech (17-9, 10-5) Thursday at Curb Event Center. Tech is tied for fourth with Eastern Illinois (16-10, 10-5).

Belmont beat Tech in Cookeville 92-84 on Jan. 30.

