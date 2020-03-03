austin-peay’s-terry-taylor-is-ovc-basketball-player-of-the-year;-3-belmont-players-honored

CLOSE Austin Peay’s win against Morehead State Thursday keeps it on track to capture at least a share of the OVC crown when it faces Murray State Saturday. Leaf Chronicle

Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor was named the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year Tuesday and was joined by freshman teammate Jordyn Adams on the all-conference first team along Belmont’s Grayson Murphy, Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel.

Belmont, which shared the regular-season title with Murray State, had more players on the 10-member first team than any other.

Murphy, a sophomore from Independence, also was the defensive player of the year.

Taylor, a junior from Bowling Green, Kentucky, leads the OVC and is ranked 13th nationally in scoring (21.4 points). He also leads the conference and is 10th nationally in rebounding (10.8).

Taylor led Austin Peay (21-11, 14-4 OVC) to a third-place finish in the conference standings. He scored a season-high 39 points in an 80-61 win over McKendree on Dec. 17. He had 26 points and 23 rebounds in a 71-63 loss at Belmont on Feb. 8. That was the most rebounds for an OVC player since Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried had 27 in 2011.

This is the third time Taylor has made the All-0VC first team.

Adams, a freshman guard from Silbee, Texas, is fifth in the OVC in scoring (17.8 points).

The Governors open the conference tournament in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between Eastern Illinois and Jacksonville State.

Murphy leads the OVC and is fourth nationally in steals (2.7). He also leads the OVC in assists (6.3).

Muszynski, the 2018-19 OVC freshman of the year, is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Kunkel, a sophomore guard, is Belmont’s leading scorer (16.6 points) and 3-point shooter (80-of-200).

Belmont (24-7, 15-3) is the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament and earned a double-bye into Friday’s semifinals.

Tennessee State’s Carlos Marshall Jr., a sophomore guard from Memphis, made the six-member second team after helping lead the Tigers to a 17-4, 9-9 record. He was joined on the second team by Tennessee Tech sophomore guard Jr. Clay.

Adams and Marshall also made the all-newcomer team.

Belmont’s Harmeyer makes women’s team again

Belmont senior forward Ellie Harmeyer made the All-OVC first team for the second consecutive year.

Harmeyer is the conference’s second-leading scorer (18.8 points). She also leads the conference and is fourth nationally in rebounds (12.4).

Tennessee Tech’s Kesha Brady, a junior from Smyrna, also made the first team. She averages 14.4 points.

Belmont’s Jamilyn Kinney made the second team and Austin Peay freshman Ella Sawyer made the all-newcomer team.

