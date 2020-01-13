Austin Prep girl hockey stunns Hingham

HINGHAM – A victory is added to the books and an impressive statement is made.

Austin Prep’s girl hockey program completed both of these things last night.

Felicia Zuccola turned the switch and the locks opened. The senior ended with a hat trick on Monday-evening, while the Cougars exploded for seven unanswered goals in the third period en route to a shocking 10-3 win over Hingham.

“It was a good test,” said Cougars coach Stephanie Wood. “To be resilient, show a lot of mental resilience, a lot of mental grit. And I thought our big players went a step further if needed to lead us and bring us to victory tonight. “

Down 2-1 late in the second period, the Cougars found a spark when Frankie Frelick and Elise Lyons reached back-to-back goals in short order and Austin Prep (6-0-2) took a 3-2 lead in the last verse.

Hingham (6-3-0) reacted, however, and on the penalty kill, no less. On a broken bid, Kathryn Karo buried a shot to even leave things on 3-all with 13:54 left in regulation.

But just as the Pilgrim Arena fans caught their breath after the celebration, Zuccola silenced the crowd and soon – six seconds later.

Austin Prep won the following confrontation. From there, the senior somehow cut through the teeth of Hingham’s defensive core, broke loose, and brought home a home to make it a 4-3 game.

“I really think we’ve got our positivity back in the dressing room,” said Zuccola. “We then returned with determination. We just knew what we had to do and we managed to do it. “

The Cougars were not nearly finished yet.

57 seconds after she pocketed her first, Zuccola registered her second count, and Monique Lyons followed shortly after with an own goal with 11:25 left. In the blink of an eye, what was originally a tightly disputed case between two of the state’s most important programs had changed dramatically, as Austin Prep broke open the case at 6-3.

With 4:53 left in regulation, Zuccola gave her final blow, tore one into the net to complete the hat trick and give the Cougars an 8-3 advantage.

“It was a great opportunity,” said Zuccola. “But again, it was more (about) the team and they just helped me. They gave me the puck. I was just there and I had the lucky one tonight. “

In addition to Zuccola’s remarkable heroism, Austin Prep received in-depth performances from Lyons and Maeve Carey, each of whom recorded two goals each.

Hingham was led by Karo all night, as she finished with two goals in general. Lilly Steiner also had a power play goal in the attempt.

Austin Prep is making a pilgrimage to the Olympia Center in West Springfield next Saturday, where they are confronted with one of the top teams on the west side of the Commonwealth – Longmeadow.

“We just know that every team comes very fast,” said Wood. “We have to be ready whether we play at the top, bottom or center. We always know that it will be a tough game. We don’t have the luxury of taking a night off. I thought (Hingham) was approaching us very hard. I thought they were playing a good game. But it was a good test for us under pressure to see what we could do, and I thought we passed the test tonight. “