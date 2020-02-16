[austin-prep-up-to-the-problem,-defeats-st.-mary’s-in-ccl-women-hockey-showdown]

For most of the 2019-20 girls hockey marketing campaign, Austin Prep had been in pursuit of a longtime rival, as the Cougars battled St. Mary’s (Lynn) for supremacy in the point out rankings.

Just after past night, it seems like they now have a case for the top rated total spot.

In what was staying dubbed the game of the season to this issue, sophomore goaltender Lauryn Hanafin manufactured some impeccable saves down the extend, although Francesca Frelick and Isabel Hulse potted the recreation-clinching plans in the last minutes, as Austin Prep dealt St. Mary’s its initially official loss of the period, three-, at Connery Skating Rink.

“We realized it was heading to be a genuinely challenging recreation,” Austin Prep mentor Stephanie Wood stated. “I imagine it was just a seriously superior recreation from both of those teams, and it arrived down to the third time period, as anticipated.”

Whilst Austin Prep’s opening tilt with St. Mary’s again on Dec. 14 officially went into the standings as a tie, the Cougars felt the ultimate consequence (a four-three overtime victory, as part of the MIAA’s new pilot software for playoff tiebreakers) was the correct indicator of wherever they stood in the Catholic Central League ranks. With an incredible overall performance, it seems they’re now justified in imagining so.

As the remaining seconds ticked off the clock in the opening interval, senior Felicia Zuccola managed to obtain possession of the puck, and set a bouncing shot on net. The try skipped past St. Mary’s Rhyan Pitari, and the Cougars (16-one-two) jumped ahead, one-.

With 10: 57 remaining in closing regulation, with Austin Prep clinging to the a person-intention edge, the Cougars were identified as for a physique checking penalty, opening the doorway for St. Mary’s (14-one-3).

Around the next two minutes, the Spartans accrued an onslaught of opportunities for an equalizer, beginning with freshman Jenna Chaplain, who fired a wrister from the stage in Hanafin’s course. The sophomore thwarted the try, as a scrum began to build in entrance of her. The Spartans weren’t concluded in their rush, as Chaplain slapped the rebound back on net, then Samantha Porazinski tried to tap in in a free puck.

Hanafin stonewalled several photographs throughout the sequence. Even so, the puck was continue to rolling cost-free, as Chaplain hauled it in, and tried using a 3rd shot on internet with a backhander. The puck squirted earlier Hanafin amidst site visitors and rolled aimlessly toward the intention line. Then, out of nowhere, Zuccola dove for it, knocking the puck out of harm’s way.

Only seconds later on, St. Mary’s was whistled for tripping, environment the phase for Frelick. The sophomore buried a ability engage in aim off a feed from sophomore Maeve Carey, building it a 2- contest, with eight: 14 to go.

“We just test to be as mentally and physically-prepared as possible,” Hanafin reported. “Everybody place every piece of effort into that enjoy, just seriously served me. And it just feels awesome, mainly because St. Mary’s is a wonderful group, they’re usually fun to engage in towards. To get that win, and to hold the shutout, it seriously feels remarkable.”

With 6: 50 remaining, Hulse put the remaining touches on points, registering the closing goal of the night to mail Austin Prep admirers property delighted.

In addition to Carey, Frelick and Eryn Taber recorded helps for the Cougars.

Austin Prep can now clinch another Catholic Central League title with a victory Monday above Arlington Catholic.

“Once the postseason starts off, the path is under no circumstances quick,” Wooden stated. “Also a superior prospect that we’ll line up with St. Mary’s down the highway. But we’re thrilled, we’re completely ready. We performed a genuinely rough program this 12 months, and I imagine it’s served us really effectively. We’re just seriously enthusiastic, we’d like to naturally get back in the very same situation (the Div. one ultimate), and hopefully, win the previous game of the 12 months.”