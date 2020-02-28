auston-matthews-of-maple-leafs-scores-objective-amount-forty-four,-retains-pace-in-the-rocket-richard-trophy-race

%MINIFYHTML67a0728f3a1fe706c88b1692f68785a611%

Enjoying in a person of their most critical video games of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs required their stars to glow on Thursday, and their biggest star did specifically that.

The Richard Rocket Trophy applicant, Auston Matthews, realized his 44th purpose of the year in a hotly contested fight with the Panthers in Florida. The scoreboard scored the sport 3-3 in the 1st interval and culminated a return of two goals from the Leafs with just above a minute remaining in the setting up frame.

Matthews started out the engage in with a dump and chase, tracked the disc behind the goal line and threw a punch at MacKenzie Weegar that kept him out of the play. He then gave the album to Mitchell Marner, who created Zach Hyman, and the 4 Panthers centered on him. Hyman's endeavor to dodge netminder Sergei Bobrovsky sent the disc to Matthews open for the goal.

In spite of not scoring in Toronto's past three game titles and only acquiring a person target in his last five, Matthews is now 1 at the rear of David Pastrnak of the Bruins and one in advance of Alex Ovechkin for the Richard Trophy. He is on his way to 56 goals this period.