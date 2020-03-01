auston-matthews-of-maple-leafs-scores-the-45th-aim,-follows-the-speed-of-david-pastrnak-de-bruins

The Richard Rocket Trophy race proceeds to cool whilst the two leaders, Toronto forward Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, each individual scored in their respective games on Saturday.

Matthews showed his velocity by entering the offensive zone, beating the Canucks defense and in some way beating Canucks goalkeeper Thatcher Demko for his 45th target of the period. It was a target of advantage in the first time period to place 2-1 Maple Leafs.

It was Matthews' 31st objective of the time at house, tied for second in a time in franchise heritage and only 3 guiding Darryl Sittler's 34 document set in 1977-78.

The purpose served Matthews maintain up with Boston's Pastrnak, who scored his 47th objective of the period in a four- victory around the New York Islanders.

Pastrnak opened the scoring after the Bruins defender Torey Krug obtained a crossed ice go and tried to link with striker Patrice Bergeron. The go was driving Bergeron, who was loading the net, and the disc went to the corner exactly where Pastrnak manufactured a snapshot to the goalie of the Semyon Varlamov islanders.

It was the 15th time Pastrnak experienced opened the scoring for the Bruins in a sport this period. The only participant in the background of the NHL who did extra in a solitary time was Brett Hull in 1990-91 (20) and 1991-92 (16).

Pastrnak maintains his two-aim guide in Matthews in the Rocket Richard race. The two teams have 16 video games remaining in the time.