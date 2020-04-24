Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform after Covid-19 crisis, envoy candidate says – India

Australia supports India’s call for reform of the World Health Organization (WHO) after the world overcame the coronavirus crisis as part of efforts to shape the global Covid-19 order, Australian High Commissioner-designate Barry O’Farrell said on Friday.

O’Farrell acknowledged that Covid-19-related blockages and travel restrictions across the region affected repatriation of Australian citizens to India, but said more than 2,000 returned five flights and more returned four flights next week.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he also spoke about measures taken by the Australian authorities to help hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded in the country, especially students who have been provided with a grant of $ 500 (around Rs 25,000).

“There has been regular debate about how we can best shape the post-Covid world order. For example, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s call on the G20 to reform WHO, which is also our government’s support,” said O’Farrell, who has not was able to present credentials due to pandemics.

“The Australian Government has spoken of the need for an independent review of how the (WHO) has handled this pandemic, but only once it has gone through the worst of Covid. We believe that this could be a natural area for future cooperation between the two governments. “

During a virtual meeting of G20 leaders on March 26, Modi called for reform of intergovernmental organizations such as WHO, saying they were based on a model of the last century and did not adjust to new challenges.

Australia, said O’Farrell, is a longtime supporter of India “which has taken a leading role in the multilateral system, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council”. He added: “It is our belief that moving forward in this manner will also be crucial in the post-Qualitative world.”

Of the 6,500 Australians who signed up for the high commission here, more than 2,000 have returned in five flights so far, and more will be returned from four flights next week, O’Farrell said. Evacuation was complicated by travel restrictions on places such as Singapore that flights must pass.

“Was it easy? No. The people here at the high commission are working to explore the possibilities and … no company we contacted was able or willing to provide the services,” he said.

While praising the “incredible assistance” of the central and state governments, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and police forces for facilitating the movement of Australian citizens, O’Farrell said not everyone who registered had intended to leave India.

“It is clear to me … that India’s policy settings have prevented some alarming predictions and projections made in February-March,” he said, adding that such factors influence Australian citizens’ decisions about whether to return or stay in India.

O’Farrell said he was in close contact with Indian envoy to Canberra, Gitesh Sarm, to ensure the welfare of Indians stranded in Australia. The Australian Government and Universities have announced measures to support Indian students, “who are our friends, colleagues, classmates and temporary members of the Australian community, to ensure they have the support they need to go through this difficult period,” he said.

The Australian federal government has invested Australia’s $ 100 million in the university sector, which in turn “has put almost as much in funds and food banks to help international students,” he said. This included an ambulance of $ 500, a reduction in fees and food pantries for students, he added.

Approximately 600,000 Indians, including about 90,000 students, are currently in Australia, and like stranded citizens in other parts of the world, they are required to stay in view of travel restrictions, said people familiar with the developments.

Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, who spoke by phone on April 6, scheduled a “virtual meeting” very quickly, with foreign and foreign ministers also in contact with co-operation to combat Covid-19.

“We have also noticed India’s generosity in providing free medical supplies to friends in need, not only in the immediate region but also in relation to Australia.

We look forward to continued positive support from India in our request for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and other key medical devices, “O’Farrell said, adding that Australia had also recently sought hydroxychloroquine from India.

