Australia changes from defense to attack into a wildfire fight

Loading...

BODALLA, Australia – Crews who fought against Australia’s forest fires said on Sunday that thanks to a break in the weather they were able to switch from defense to attack for the first time in weeks.

Dale McLean, who helps control the response to a fire near the town of Bodalla in the state of New South Wales, was part of the team that flattened and scrubbed small trees for the projected path of the fire to try prevent it from becoming a major highway by starving fuel.

“This fire took a big flight about seven or eight days ago, and now that the weather changes, the weather drops, the fire has dropped,” he said. “The burning behavior has changed. So we can now stand in front of the fire, go on the offensive. “

Other employees repeated McLean’s comments and said cooler temperatures and mild winds have finally given them the opportunity to make progress. The weather is expected to remain good in the coming week, although a deterioration in the circumstances could cause the forest fires to flare up again.

While fighting the fire, volunteer firefighter Mick Stain found some moth larvae, or “witty larvae”, and turned them into what is known in Australia as bushtucker by roasting them directly on the burning coals of the fire.

“Slightly creamy and nutty, but they’re okay,” Stain said. “They are not spew-worthy, so they are pretty good.”

Meanwhile, American tennis star Serena Williams donated her $ 43,000 winner’s check from New Zealand’s ASB Classic to the fundraising call for forest fire victims, joining many other tennis stars to promise money, including Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova.

Also on Sunday the news came that another firefighter had been killed. Bill Slade – one of the few professionals among mainly voluntary brigades who set fire to Southeast Australia – died after being struck Saturday by a falling tree near Omeo in the state of Victoria, said Forest Hard Management Victoria director Chris Hardman.

The 60-year-old married father of two was praised in November for 40 years of service at the forest agency.

“Although we have vast experience in identifying dangerous trees, these tree failures can sometimes not be predicted,” Hardman said. “Working on the fire in a forest environment is a dynamic, high-risk environment and involves considerable risk.”

The tragedy brings the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched a larger area since September than the US state of Indiana. Four of the victims were firefighters.