Australia Day celebrations share the public

Australia Day celebrations were scheduled to take place on January 26, as it is an important day for many across the nation, according to an exclusive reader survey by nine.com.au.

The survey of 1114 participants * showed that 49 percent of the respondents considered the date to be very important.

In the meantime, 32 percent said they didn’t care about the date. 13 percent thought it was unimportant and 6 percent said they did not celebrate Australia Day.

Even more, 69 percent said it was not disrespectful to celebrate on January 26th.

Tributes to the indigenous culture and heroes of the bushfire are the hallmark of Australia Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will chair one of 454 Canberra ceremonies that will award citizenship to 27,419 people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the Australian of 2020 winner, Dr. James Muecke, at the Awards of the Australian of 2020. (AAP)

The young Australian of the year, tennis star Ash Barty, is in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Millions of Australians will take part in events across the country, many of which focus heavily on indigenous culture and honor rescue workers and volunteers who are involved in coping with the bushfire crisis.

“We’ve seen Australia’s character again in those times and he’s strong,” Morrison said on Saturday for the Australian of the Year nominees.

Union leader Anthony Albanese will deliver a speech in the Blue Mountains to call for a constitutional voice for indigenous people in parliament.

“We cannot pretend that our story started on that day in 1788,” says Albanese.

“We cannot deny the trauma that came with the birth of modern Australia.”

A number of councils have canceled official Australia Day celebrations and instead encouraged locals to take part in indigenous festivals.

And on Sunday, a day of invasion begins in Sydney’s Hyde Park, with organizers hoping for a crowd larger than last year’s event, in which many thousands participated.

Australia Day celebrations also take place on and around Sydney Harbor, but not without discord as councils and community members campaign for indigenous rights.

The popular ferry thon will take place at the port, followed by the Salute to Australia with HMAS Canberra, a 21-gun salute on land and an RAAF jet formation flying overhead.

Other official events on Sunday in Sydney Harbor include the Tugboat and Yacht Ballet, the Harbor Parade, the Tall Ships Race and the Australia Day Regatta.

On Sunday evening, spectators will be entertained by Australia Day Live on Circular Quay and the Sydney Opera House with musical performances, entertainment and dazzling pyrotechnics.

* The bi-weekly nine.com.au survey shows the views of the nine viewers of 9Nation, an online community of our readers and viewers.