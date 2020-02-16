[Australia: divisions on the growth of the coal market | Australia news]

%MINIFYHTMLb2177cf0f1331149ed197be6265116c011%
Australia continues with the enlargement of its coal marketplace.
But following a catastrophic season of forest fires that elevated considerations about local climate change, the opposition is growing to a new controversial mine.
The state is deeply divided on no matter whether mines are resources of possibility or scars in the landscape.
Alexi O’Brien from Al Jazeera stories from Queensland, Australia.