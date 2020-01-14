Australia drops thousands of vegetables from helicopters to help hungry animals flee bushfires

The mission is known as Operation Rock Wallaby.

The New South Wales (NWS) government is working to ensure that rock wall babies affected by Australian bushfires are fed as part of a post-fire reforestation program, according to Minister of Energy and Environment, Matt Kean. Officials have dropped over 2,000 pounds of sweet potatoes and carrots in various colonies in the past week, Kean said.

“Supplementary feed supply is one of the key strategies we use to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species, such as the tufted baby,” said Kean. “First fire reports indicate that the habitat of several important populations of bush walls was burned in the recent bush fires. The wallabies usually survive the fire themselves, but then have limited natural food available because the fire removes the vegetation around their rocky habitat. “

“This is the most common drop we have ever made for brush-tailed wallabies,” said Kean.

According to the Australian Department of Environment and Energy website, the wallabies are marsupials such as kangaroos that “live on rocky cliffs, granite rocks and cliffs”. Of the 15 species in Australia, most have disappeared and are now considered endangered, the website says. The species is also considered endangered in New South Wales.

Large parts of Australia burned in the flames that began months before the official fire season began.

Nearly half a billion animals are affected by the fires in New South Wales alone, according to ecologists from the University of Sydney, with millions potentially dead. This number includes birds, reptiles and mammals with the exception of bats. It also excludes insects and frogs – which means the true number is likely to be much higher.

The total number of animals affected in Australia could be up to one billion, according to Christopher Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney.

For the Wallabys, the NWS government plans to provide food supplements until the natural food resources and water in the affected areas are replenished.

Kean said, “If we can, we’ll also set up cameras to monitor feed intake and the number and variety of animals there.”