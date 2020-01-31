Australia fire Victoria brush fire warning NSW border

A bush fire in Victoria’s devastated east burns at the highest warning level while another fire has been downgraded.

There is still an emergency warning for the fire at Cape Conran heading west toward Marlo in the far east of the state.

An out of control fire burning north towards Bendoc near the Victoria-New South Wales border has been downgraded to a guard and action warning.

The hot and humid conditions in Victoria had also triggered a thunderstorm warning for the Mornington Peninsula and Phillip Island, which have since been removed.

According to the Weatherzone, Melbourne’s maximum temperature reached 42.6 ° C at 3 p.m.

The extreme heat caused the Victorians to be asked to turn off unnecessary equipment by 9:00 p.m. to prevent a power outage.

The power supply in Victoria is back to normal after the emergency reserves to cover the increased power requirements and the oppressive heat of the transmission lines have been interrupted.

The Australian energy market operator said the state was facing the highest electricity demand in more than five years on Friday.

According to AEMO, damage to transmission towers in the west of Victoria would have cut off the power to the aluminum smelter in Portland.

The transmission failure also affected the supply of generators in Victoria and imports from South Australia.

AEMO managed to get energy back to normal in the states on Friday evening and generate enough electricity to meet consumption needs, a spokesman told AAP.

AEMO announced on Friday in Victoria an “actual lack of reserve” due to transmission line failures from Moorabool to Mortlake and Moorabool to Tarrone.

Emergency Commissioner Andrew Crisp said earlier in the day that the transmission lines between Victoria and South Australia were down in hot weather.

“The hot weather, as is common on such days, can affect our energy systems and power supplies,” he told reporters on Friday.

About 28,000 households in Victoria were without electricity on Friday around 9:30 p.m., and utilities were working to remedy the outages.